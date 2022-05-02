Red Carpet Arrivals at the 2022 Met Gala

If it feels like we just were gazing and gawking at American fashion-inspired dresses, that’s because we most certainly were. Yes, the Met Gala is upon us once again, after the 2021 gala was moved to September due to Covid. The two-party theme centered around American fashion saw its second part on the first Monday in May of 2022, themed “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.”

The evening was co-chaired by Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda, with with Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour, Council of Fashion Designers of America chairman Tom Ford and head of Instagram Adam Mosseri continuing their roles as the Met Gala’s honorary co-chairs. The dress code this year asked attendees to go for white-tie ‘gilded glamour’ looks inspired by the Gilded Age in New York, which spanned 1870-1890. In Vogue’s own words, “Dust off Edith Wharton’s Age of Innocence and The House of Mirth. The 2022 Met Gala will ask its attendees to embody the grandeur — and perhaps the dichotomy — of Gilded Age New York.”

The exhibition that the gala supports, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” will open on May 7 to the public.

At the gallery above see all the looks from the red carpet live as the appear and check back for updates.

