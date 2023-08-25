Miaou and Gabbriette Bechtel Host End of Summer Dinner Party in Hollywood Hills

“We’re having a family dinner tonight, OK?” said Gabbriette Bechtel.

The model — Instagram’s favorite home chef — was behind the evening’s menu at Alexia Elkaim’s intimate Miaou dinner party in the Hollywood Hills on Thursday.

“It’s such a family dinner,” echoed Hayley Fredenburgh, sitting alongside Salem Mitchell in Elkaim’s backyard.

The designer opened her home for the night to toast the end of summer, bringing out a group of about 40 close friends that included Staud’s Sarah Staudinger, Juliette Labelle, Fai Khadra, Isa Berland, Indiana Piorek, EJ Ellison, Alana Mesica, Mui-Hai Chu, and Levi Dylan.

“We just want to say thank you everyone for coming tonight,” said Eric Best, cofounder and chief executive officer of Miaou, before a toast. “Thank you, Gabbriette, for being part of the Miaou community since Day One.”

Bechtel appears in the brand’s new campaign, “L’Americaine in Paris.”

“What are you wearing?” the muse had been asked earlier.

“Miaou,” she purred in the brand’s new “Nina” dress.

Everyone wore Miaou.

“I feel like I have to be casual, because it’s my house,” Elkaim said, complemented for her look — a denim set.

“We’ve got the latex going,” Natalie Hewitt said with Yasmin Moon, both in the shiny, black material.

Known for its Paris-meets-L.A. sensibility, Miaou reflects Elkaim’s personal background living in both cities — with her skills honed at Parsons School of Design in New York City, where she met Best. It was in 2017 that she launched her brand, first designing denim trousers inspired by a vintage find. That spring, her pinstripe pants brought her fast attention, worn by Bella Hadid first, as well as Selena Gomez and Kendall Jenner. The line has since expanded with corsets, dresses and swimwear, using luxury fabrications while pulling from the ’90s and 2000s.

Surrounded by twinkling candlelight, guests mingled in the open air drinking spicy margaritas before being served basil pistou with fried capers, drizzled on gluten-free bread; Bibb salad; seared English peas and snow peas with asparagus in potato creme broth and salmon roe, with a main of butterflied skillet chicken and roasted cauliflower.

“This is the perfect setting,” said Devin Brugman, of Monday Swimwear, eyeing the dinner table. “And so romantic.”

“Yes, we’re getting married to each other,” Bechtel smiled.