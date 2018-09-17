Michael Halpern doesn’t ask for much when it comes to a party. “Good people make a good party. And a margarita,” he told WWD at the late-night soirée on Saturday night he cohosted with Christian Louboutin to celebrate their ongoing collaboration, following the designer’s show earlier in the day. “I don’t like ego, it’s not something I’m interested in, so a good party is about people not sizing each other up. When we were doing the guest list, I said, ‘If someone is a little bit snobby, I just don’t think it’s necessary to invite them.’ But I am sure some have sneaked in.”

But throwing what was expected to be the party of the week after a highly anticipated catwalk show wasn’t the highlight of the day for Halpern, who was joined by his family at the event. “My dad is a Trekkie and a really big thing happened this morning,” he said. “Gillian Anderson was wearing Halpern on Instagram and he saw it and lost his s–t.”

Instagram being something of a new discovery for Halpern Senior. “My father is a mechanical engineer who works in the nuclear power industry and every Friday he has lunch with 25 of his engineer friends at an Italian restaurant in upstate New York where they’ve been paying $12 for lunch for the past 30 years,” he said. “He just learned what Instagram is, but he thinks you have to print them in order to show them to people. So he prints out these fashion Instagrams and brings them to his lunch and shows them to all his engineer friends who are about 70 to 80 years old, and they all comment.”

British R&B artist Vanessa White, who may have been a surprising addition to the tight guest list, given her status as a former member of the Saturdays girl band and a stint on reality TV show “I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!” last year, but she ticked the non-snob box.

“When I first left the band, a lot of people wanted me to work with certain people in pop music because I can sing and I could have easily have gone down that route but it’s not where my heart is; it’s always been in R&B. I’ve done it and it was a privilege, but I want to take a risk. And, it’s OK; I don’t expect it to blow up overnight, but I’m willing to put in the work,” she said, adding that she’s been working on a new EP.

“It’s got a kind of Nineties R&B sound. I wrote all the songs after I went through a big break-up last year so the EP is about love,” she explained.

Snobby or nay, Halpern’s other guests included Idris Elba and wife Sabrina Dhowre, models Maxim Magnus and Adesuwa Aighewi, actresses Pippa Bennet-Warner and Bee Beardsworth, Rafferty Law, Lady Amelia Windsor, singer Moses Sumney and actor Clive Owen, who was there by accident after wandering in with a friend but settled in nonetheless.