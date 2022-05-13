Michael Kors Toasts Ellesse Collaboration From the 65th Floor

Michael Kors aimed high Thursday night for its collaboration launch party with Ellesse. The brands merged the MK and Ellesse logos for a 24-piece capsule collection, which was worn by many attendees during the kickoff event at Bar SixtyFive at Rainbow Room. Guests including Amelia Gray Hamlin, Priah Ferguson, Wolftyla, Batsheva Hay, Ezra J. William, Jessica Wang and James Turlington rode the elevator to the 65th floor, where they were rewarded with stunning views of Manhattan. A step-and-repeat was backed by views of Central Park (and Billionaire’s Row).

Outside on the terrace, campaign face and event host Emily Ratajkowski joined the crowd partaking in the prime selfie opportunities.

Brooklyn rapper Jay Critch, who appears in and lent a musical track for the campaign video, arrived just before sunset, wearing a track jacket from the collection.

“My agency Next Models linked me up with the project, shout-out to them,” Critch said. “It was great to see myself in the campaign because it’s the first one I’m a part of and I think everything fit perfectly, and it means a lot to have my song be the soundtrack to the release.”

New fans are in luck: Critch is headed back to the studio to release more music soon.

“Right now, I am working on my next project dropping this summer, so I’ve been locked in putting it together,” he said, adding, “This one is going to be different.”

Emily Ratajkowski and Jay Critch David X Prutting/BFA.com

James Turlington David X Prutting/BFA.com

Tayshia Adams David X Prutting/BFA.com

