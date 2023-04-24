Miley Cyrus, Kim Kardashian, Elle Fanning Among Presenters at The Daily Front Row’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards

Miley Cyrus and her stylist Bradley Kenneth brought the laughs at The Daily Front Row’s seventh annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards in Beverly Hills on Sunday.

“We’ve been best friends for over a decade,” Cyrus said of Kenneth, presenting him with the Music Stylist of the Year award.

“And I am just ecstatic to celebrate his talent and creativity with all of you,” she continued, in Versace. “Bradley’s taste and his originality shines through all of space. And it’s my honor to model his genius.”

A man then appeared to present the trophy.

“I guess I didn’t need to give you this award, because a cute boy is gonna give it to you instead,” she said, as Kenneth stood next to her.

“He prefers it,” Cyrus added as the room filled with laughter and cheers.

Bradley Kenneth and Miley Cyrus Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Daily Front Row

“First I just want to say thank you to the Daily Front Row,” said Kenneth. “I’m so grateful to be honored tonight. And I also just want to thank Miley for having the three key factors to my success: beauty, that body and a big budget.”

Chiming in, Cyrus added: “But my most important B is Bradley. But perfect pitch doesn’t hurt.”

Hosted by Law Roach, the ceremony also honored Gwyneth Paltrow, Meghann Fahy, Kate and Laura Mulleavy, Eli Mizrahi, Warren Alfie Baker, Jeanne Yang, Dani Michelle, Chris Appleton, Tasha Reiko Brown and Sara Moonves.

Their respective presenters, in order, were Sara Foster, Moonves, Brie Larson, Teyana Taylor, Matt Bomer, Keanu Reeves, Jen Atkin, Kim Kardashian (who brought daughter North West), Logan Browning and Elle Fanning.