×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: November 18, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Maison Margiela Expands Retail Footprint, Opens Renovated Milan Flagship

Business

Nick Knight’s Metaverse Dream Comes True

Sustainability

Will Fashion Follow Through After Cop27?

Moda Operandi Brings the Crowd Back to the Aughts for One Night Only

The online retailer celebrated its holiday capsule collection with a party at New York nightclub The Palace and performance by Kelis.

Nicky Hilton, Charlotte Cordes
Meghann Fahy
Richie Shazam, Ruby Aldridge
LaQuan Smith
The scene at the Moda Operandi One Night Only Party.
View ALL 35 Photos

Moda Operandi collaborated with 30 brands on an Aughts-inspired capsule of festive looks, and what better way to celebrate than put the looks to work? On Thursday night, the e-commerce platform took over newish downtown club venue The Palace for “One Night Only: Club Moda.” Branded details for the pop-up club were sprinkled throughout the venue for a truly immersive experience, including packages of Band-Aids and matches in the signature color of the season: hot pink.

Guests dressed in the collection included mid-Aughts personalities like Nicky Hilton Rothschild and Mischa Barton, Sienna Miller, “White Lotus” star Meghann Fahy, Ziwe, Camila Morrone, Jasmine Sanders, Ivy Getty, Richie Shazam and Ruby Aldridge. Designers partaking in the late-night revelry included Laquan Smith, Raul Lopez, Sergio Hudson and Frame’s Erik Tortensson.

Related Galleries

“Everyone is in the mood to embrace the wild escapism of the early Aughts. Sartorially, that energy translates into an exhibitionist kind of glamour — with a hint of [2000s] club sleaze,” said Moda Operandi founder Lauren Santo Domingo.

The soundtrack for the evening was, naturally, 2000s throwbacks curated by DJs Mona Matssuoka and Zack Bia. Just after 11 p.m., the distinctive opening beat of Kelis’ “Bossy” filled the packed club as the R&B singer emerged from the upper VIP area in a two-piece pink suit and bra. The singer had arrived to gift the crowd with a performance of her most era-defining track, “Milkshake.”

“We knew we wanted an anthem that captured the era and would bring everyone back in time,” said Santo Domingo, adding that Moda Operandi is in the business of giving the customer what she wants. “The rumors are true: Kelis’ ‘Milkshake’ does in fact bring the boys — and everyone else — to the yard.”

And after any lively night out, what “she” wants is pizza. Guests could grab a boxed slice of “haute pizza” from the Jiannetto’s Pizza Truck stationed right outside the front doors on Canal Street. Printed on the branded boxes was a parting mantra: “I regret nothing.”

But in case you do, take note: Moda Operandi offers a generous holiday return policy.

The scene at the Moda Operandi One Night Only Party.
The scene at the Moda Operandi One Night Only party. Aurora Rose/WWD
Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Moda Operandi Celebrates Holiday Capsule With One Night Only Party

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Moda Operandi Celebrates Holiday Capsule With One Night Only Party

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Moda Operandi Celebrates Holiday Capsule With One Night Only Party

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Moda Operandi Celebrates Holiday Capsule With One Night Only Party

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Moda Operandi Celebrates Holiday Capsule With One Night Only Party

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Moda Operandi Celebrates Holiday Capsule With One Night Only Party

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Moda Operandi Celebrates Holiday Capsule With One Night Only Party

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Moda Operandi Celebrates Holiday Capsule With One Night Only Party

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Moda Operandi Celebrates Holiday Capsule With One Night Only Party

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Moda Operandi Celebrates Holiday Capsule With One Night Only Party

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Moda Operandi Celebrates Holiday Capsule With One Night Only Party

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Moda Operandi Celebrates Holiday Capsule With One Night Only Party

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Moda Operandi Celebrates Holiday Capsule With One Night Only Party

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Moda Operandi Celebrates Holiday Capsule With One Night Only Party

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Moda Operandi Celebrates Holiday Capsule With One Night Only Party

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Moda Operandi Celebrates Holiday Capsule With One Night Only Party

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Moda Operandi Celebrates Holiday Capsule With One Night Only Party

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Moda Operandi Celebrates Holiday Capsule With One Night Only Party

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Moda Operandi Celebrates Holiday Capsule With One Night Only Party

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Moda Operandi Celebrates Holiday Capsule With One Night Only Party

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Moda Operandi Celebrates Holiday Capsule With One Night Only Party

Hot Summer Bags

Moda Operandi Celebrates Holiday Capsule With One Night Only Party

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Moda Operandi Celebrates Holiday Capsule With One Night Only Party

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Moda Operandi Celebrates Holiday Capsule With One Night Only Party

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Moda Operandi Celebrates Holiday Capsule With One Night Only Party

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Moda Operandi Celebrates Holiday Capsule With One Night Only Party

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Moda Operandi Celebrates Holiday Capsule With One Night Only Party

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Moda Operandi Celebrates Holiday Capsule With One Night Only Party

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Moda Operandi Celebrates Holiday Capsule With One Night Only Party

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Moda Operandi Celebrates Holiday Capsule With One Night Only Party

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Moda Operandi Celebrates Holiday Capsule With One Night Only Party

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Moda Operandi Celebrates Holiday Capsule With One Night Only Party

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Moda Operandi Celebrates Holiday Capsule With One Night Only Party

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Moda Operandi Celebrates Holiday Capsule With One Night Only Party

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Moda Operandi Celebrates Holiday Capsule With One Night Only Party

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Moda Operandi Celebrates Holiday Capsule With One Night Only Party

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Moda Operandi Celebrates Holiday Capsule With One Night Only Party

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Moda Operandi Celebrates Holiday Capsule With One Night Only Party

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Moda Operandi Celebrates Holiday Capsule With One Night Only Party

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Moda Operandi Celebrates Holiday Capsule With One Night Only Party

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Moda Operandi Celebrates Holiday Capsule With One Night Only Party

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Moda Operandi Celebrates Holiday Capsule With One Night Only Party

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad