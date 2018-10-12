All parties should involve a conversation on life and happiness from the floor on an igloo in the middle of Soho, no?

Or maybe we’ll reserve that to Pierpaolo Piccioli — after all, he set rather a high bar Thursday night.

The Valentino designer was in New York celebrating the launch of the 1 Moncler Pierpaolo Piccioli collection, with an event at the Moncler store followed by a private dinner at the High Line Hotel.

Moncler’s chairman and ceo, Remo Ruffini, welcomed guests including Liya Kebede, Adut Akech, Nicky Hilton, Vanessa Hong, Larsen Thompson, Simone Rocha, Daphne Groeneveld, Shala Monroque and more for an up close look at the floor-skimming puffers Piccioli designed for Moncler, which have been the fascination of Instagram ever since their unveiling.

Seated on the floor of the built-up igloo inside the boutique, Piccioli reflected on the busy few days he’d had in New York — first speaking at Vogue’s Forces of Fashion and then attending his own event.

“I love New York — I love the energy of this town. I love the people. I always felt welcomed — since the very first time,” he said. “I never felt like a stranger in New York.”

The city also provides him endless inspiration. “Everytime I come here I have 10 things to do and when I leave I have 20 — so always a good reason to come back,” he said. “Always.”

The Moncler evening also provided him a chance to connect with his fashion world friends outside of the fashion week circus.

“I know that Adut is here and Liya is here — I love to see people [outside of fashion week] rather than just at the show,” he said. “The moment of the show of course is different for me because I’m involved with the show, and I’m explaining about the collection but [nothing else]. So it’s good to share. Yesterday I had dinner with people and you share fashion as passion, so it’s good to just chat about it — even to say something mean about it. Why not? Be bitchy sometimes. Not always so good!”

Though his time in Manhattan was limited — and on the heels of his latest showing at PFW — he showed no signs of feeling overwhelmed by it all.

“I just did the show and then now I’m working on the show in Tokyo. It’s really a rush. But this is my passion — so for me, I don’t feel the pressure,” he said. “I really like it, always having something to do. It’s good. You know what, I never imagined in my life to do all of this. I grew up in a very small seaside place, and fashion was something so far from me. I never imagined all of this in my life. So when I’m tired and I feel a bit of pressure I remember my dreams, and how big they were. It gives me the strength to do [it all]. I feel lucky enough to have this opportunity.”

