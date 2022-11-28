Christopher Kane Readies More Joy Disco at Koko for April 2023

LONDON — Dance, dance, dance!

British fashion designer Christopher Kane’s diffusion line More Joy is partnering up with Glyn Fussell from Sink the Pink, the LGBTQ collective and club night, and Charlotte Hotham from Bugged Out, one of the longest-running club nights in the U.K., to put together More Joy Disco, a new club night.

The inauguration night will be hosted at Camden’s Koko nightclub on April 6 with DJs Kiddy Smile, CC Disco and Joshua James playing.

The venue underwent a 70 million pound refurbishment with help from production company and investment firm, Sister, cofounded by Elizabeth Murdoch.

Koko has been home to performers including Prince, Amy Winehouse, Coldplay and more.

Amy Winehouse performs live on stage at Koko in Camden Town on Nov. 14, 2006, in London . (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images) Getty Images

“We have been dreaming about a More Joy disco since its conception in 2019. Apart from sex, there is nothing like the euphoric highs from dancing, everything feels possible in that moment, that is what More Joy is, a feeling, a state of being,” said Kane, adding that he wanted “More Joy Disco to be a playground for open-minded individuals to come together to have the most amazing time.”

The decision to move the club night around to different venues is still to be decided by the brand.

“More Joy quickly became our daily mantra, it felt both liberating and rebellious. Instinctively we knew it could be so much more than just a logo, More Joy is a philosophy. The More Joy Disco felt like the most natural thing to do next, we immediately clicked with Glyn and Charlotte; they are the perfect partners,” said Kane’s sister and collaborator, Tammy Kane.

In January, Sink the Pink announced that they will be parting ways after 13 years — the collective hosted its last club night at London’s Printworks in April, the same venue where Raf Simons showed his last collection before closing his eponymous label.

“I have been a longtime fan of everything Christopher Kane does and More Joy really speaks to everything I believe in. After creating huge events and club nights in London that bring together pleasure seekers from afar, I am thrilled that we can bring our worlds together and throw a huge party for the best that London has to offer,” Fussell said.

“We intend to bring the famous Koko alive with ravers, voguers, drag queens and fashion kids dancing the best Disco DJs,” he continued.