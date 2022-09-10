MyTheresa and Gabriela Hearst Host Fashion Week Lunch at Eleven Madison Park

There are luncheons, and then there are luncheons. It takes a lot to impress the fashion crowd, especially in the middle of fashion week when everyone is pulling out all the stops, but MyTheresa and Gabriela Hearst did just that by inviting an intimate crowd to dine at none other than Eleven Madison Park for lunch.

MyTheresa’s Michael Kliger, Eleven Madison Park chef Daniel Humm and designer Gabriela Hearst hosted the likes of Meena Harris, Sophia Roe, Athena Calderone, Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl, Stephanie Shepard, Ariel Nicholson and more for a multicourse meal provided by the vegan restaurant. The event came after a Munich gathering between MyTheresa and Hearst a few years ago, which was such a success that they wanted to recreate it in New York this fashion week.

Prior to sitting down, Hearst said Humm is a close friend, which is how she was able to secure the high-end restaurant for the venue.

“He’s one of my closest people. I put people that I like together,” she said.

Humm told the room that he and Hearst have been friends for a while and he’s had a front-row seat to her career since it began.

“Gabi is taking over the world and she’s doing it in a new way with a higher purpose, with a message,” Humm said. “We spent a lot of time together during the pandemic and there were these moments where it was scary and we didn’t know what was going to happen to our industries, and are we going to have careers or a future, and it’s been amazing to watch you come out of it with such force.”

Hearst returned the compliments to her chef friend, recalling him telling her mid-pandemic that when he reopened, he wanted to do so as a vegan restaurant.

“I was like ‘um,’” Hearst said to the room, to many laughs. “As your friend, you’re talking to bankruptcy lawyers and you’re famous for your duck. I just want to make sure this is clear.”

Guests got to experience just how right Humm turned out to be, sampling dishes like a chilled celery juice with honeydew, celtuce steamed dumplings, grilled squash with poblano pepper and seitan, and fresh peaches with cherry and almond.