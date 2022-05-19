Mytheresa and Loro Piana Throw L.A. Cocktail Party at Lenny Kravitz-designed The Stanley House

“It’s a night for celebrating quality,” said Isabel May, chief customer experience officer and managing director of Mytheresa.

Germany’s high-end e-commerce fashion company chose Los Angeles as the destination to do so, in collaboration with Italian luxury brand Loro Piana on Wednesday evening.

Why L.A.?

It’s a city that has long embraced casual luxury, said Marco Giacometti, chief commercial officer of Loro Piana. “The focus of high quality has always been the hallmark of Loro Piana, but it was actually the innovation of Pietro Loro Piana, who said the highest quality of fabric should not only be in formalwear but also in casualwear, and therefore we believe where else should we celebrate such a party than in Los Angeles, of course,” Giacometti said.

Held at a private residence perched above the Sunset Strip in the Hollywood Hills — known as The Stanley House, as imagined by Lenny Kravitz’s creative studio, Kravitz Design, with a 270-degree view overlooking the cityscape — the cocktail party brought out Dakota Fanning, Lucy Hale, Camille Rowe, Tommy Martinez, Hart Denton, Langley Fox, Johannes Huebl, Adeline Rudolph, Larsen Thompson, Rob Raco and Rainey Qualley, the evening’s DJ.

“People are hungry for people,” said May, revealing the party had been a year in the making, with its timing impacted by the pandemic. “People want to see each other. They want to celebrate and have something to tell afterward, be emotionally touched.”

L.A. offers “cool and still refers to the DNA of our brands,” she went on. She was joined by Michael Kliger, chief executive officer of Mytheresa; Matthieu Garnier, managing director of North America at Loro Piana, and Heather Kaminetsky, president of North America at Mytheresa.

“People have occasions to dress for again,” added May, noting L.A. shoppers are buying dresses and heels, a trend seen globally. “People have a zest for life, and they missed it. You can see that in what they buy.”

Guests — many wearing Loro Piana — mingled, admiring the house and view, going home with a $425 Loro Piana baseball hat: casual luxury personified.