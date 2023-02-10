Mytheresa Hosts NYFW Kick off Cocktail Party

Some fashion week parties are about a specific launch, initiative or collection, and some are just about getting everyone together for a good time. Mytheresa staged the latter on Thursday night, the eve of the official kick off to New York Fashion Week, drawing the industry together for Champagne and martinis at Temple Bar.

Guests including Ezra J. William, Fernando Garcia, Laura Kim, Blake Abbie, Lynn Ban, Joseph Altuzarra, Sarah Hoover, Stephanie Shepherd, Devon Windsor, Deon Hinton, Leonie Hanne, Paul Arnhold, Wes Gordon, Nadine Leopold and more made their way down to Lafayette Street, some coming from the 5 p.m. Christian Siriano show, some from the CFDA party, others from Lingua Franca’s bash. Platters of mini cheeseburgers swept around the new hot spot as plans for the week ahead — and the looming weeks to come in Europe — were shared. It was a low-key, relaxed evening with no real agenda — the perfect start to a very hectic few days.