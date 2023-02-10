×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: February 10, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Mytheresa Hosts NYFW Kick Off Cocktail Party

Fashion

Will Daring Colors Dominate Fall?

Sustainability

Fashion Cocktail Hours Find Impact at NYFW

Mytheresa Hosts NYFW Kick Off Cocktail Party

Designers and industry insiders gathered for a martini chat before fashion week madness begins.

Ezra J. William, Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim
Shea Marie
Aweng Chuol
Nneka Ibeabuchi
The scene at the Mytheresa NYFW cocktail party at Temple Bar.
View ALL 33 Photos

Some fashion week parties are about a specific launch, initiative or collection, and some are just about getting everyone together for a good time. Mytheresa staged the latter on Thursday night, the eve of the official kick off to New York Fashion Week, drawing the industry together for Champagne and martinis at Temple Bar. 

Guests including Ezra J. William, Fernando Garcia, Laura Kim, Blake Abbie, Lynn Ban, Joseph Altuzarra, Sarah Hoover, Stephanie Shepherd, Devon Windsor, Deon Hinton, Leonie Hanne, Paul Arnhold, Wes Gordon, Nadine Leopold and more made their way down to Lafayette Street, some coming from the 5 p.m. Christian Siriano show, some from the CFDA party, others from Lingua Franca’s bash. Platters of mini cheeseburgers swept around the new hot spot as plans for the week ahead — and the looming weeks to come in Europe — were shared. It was a low-key, relaxed evening with no real agenda — the perfect start to a very hectic few days. 

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Mytheresa Hosts NYFW Kick off Cocktail Party

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Mytheresa Hosts NYFW Kick off Cocktail Party

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Mytheresa Hosts NYFW Kick off Cocktail Party

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Mytheresa Hosts NYFW Kick off Cocktail Party

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Mytheresa Hosts NYFW Kick off Cocktail Party

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Mytheresa Hosts NYFW Kick off Cocktail Party

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Mytheresa Hosts NYFW Kick off Cocktail Party

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Mytheresa Hosts NYFW Kick off Cocktail Party

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Mytheresa Hosts NYFW Kick off Cocktail Party

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Mytheresa Hosts NYFW Kick off Cocktail Party

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Mytheresa Hosts NYFW Kick off Cocktail Party

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Mytheresa Hosts NYFW Kick off Cocktail Party

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Mytheresa Hosts NYFW Kick off Cocktail Party

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Mytheresa Hosts NYFW Kick off Cocktail Party

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Mytheresa Hosts NYFW Kick off Cocktail Party

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Mytheresa Hosts NYFW Kick off Cocktail Party

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Mytheresa Hosts NYFW Kick off Cocktail Party

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Mytheresa Hosts NYFW Kick off Cocktail Party

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Mytheresa Hosts NYFW Kick off Cocktail Party

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Mytheresa Hosts NYFW Kick off Cocktail Party

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Mytheresa Hosts NYFW Kick off Cocktail Party

Hot Summer Bags

Mytheresa Hosts NYFW Kick off Cocktail Party

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Mytheresa Hosts NYFW Kick off Cocktail Party

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Mytheresa Hosts NYFW Kick off Cocktail Party

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Mytheresa Hosts NYFW Kick off Cocktail Party

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Mytheresa Hosts NYFW Kick off Cocktail Party

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Mytheresa Hosts NYFW Kick off Cocktail Party

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Mytheresa Hosts NYFW Kick off Cocktail Party

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Mytheresa Hosts NYFW Kick off Cocktail Party

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Mytheresa Hosts NYFW Kick off Cocktail Party

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Mytheresa Hosts NYFW Kick off Cocktail Party

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Mytheresa Hosts NYFW Kick off Cocktail Party

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Mytheresa Hosts NYFW Kick off Cocktail Party

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Mytheresa Hosts NYFW Kick off Cocktail Party

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Mytheresa Hosts NYFW Kick off Cocktail Party

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Mytheresa Hosts NYFW Kick off Cocktail Party

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Mytheresa Hosts NYFW Kick off Cocktail Party

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Mytheresa Hosts NYFW Kick off Cocktail Party

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Mytheresa Hosts NYFW Kick off Cocktail Party

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Mytheresa Hosts NYFW Kick off Cocktail Party

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Mytheresa Hosts NYFW Kick off Cocktail Party

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Mytheresa Hosts NYFW Kick off Cocktail Party

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad