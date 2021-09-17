×
Today's Digital Daily

Can London Fashion Week Come Back Alive?

Europe Edges Closer to Banning Animal Testing

Luxury at American Dream Gets Real

Naomi Campbell Cohosts London Fashion Week Opening Party

The newly appointed Queen’s Commonwealth Trust Platinum Jubilee Global Ambassador gave her blessing to the city's emerging talents as physical showcase makes a full return.

LIFE IS BACK: Supermodel Naomi Campbell cohosted the opening party with the British Fashion Council Thursday night at London Soho’s night club The Windmill.

The city’s promising designers Bianca Saunders, Daniel Fletcher, Kaushik Velendra, Patrick McDowell and Rosh Mahtani danced to DJ Jordie Harsh’s music with models Ajak Deng, Jordan Barrett and Munroe Bergdorf; fashion personalities Bryan Yambao, Princess Julia and Sabrina Dhowre, and British Vogue’s editor in chief Edward Enninful, BFC’s chief executive officer Caroline Rush and chair Stephanie Phair.

Campbell, who was made the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust Platinum Jubilee Global Ambassador earlier the same day, announced the official opening of London Fashion Week in a striking Robert Wun blue pleated dress.

“London has always been the center of creativity. We were first and we have to first again. It’s London Fashion Week. Let’s go,” she said.

The night also saw a series of entertainment events — acrobatic dancing, showgirls in dazzling silver ensembles, a ball gown burned into ashes while the performer rotated mid-air — and a surprise performance by Swedish-English singer Mabel, whose songs are popular on TikTok.

Naomi Campbell gives a speech as she is announced as the Queen's Commonwealth Trust Platinum Jubilee Global Ambassador.
Naomi Campbell gives a speech as she is announced as the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust Platinum Jubilee Global Ambassador. Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Launched in 2018 in recognition of the Queen’s lifetime of service to others and her love for the Commonwealth and its young people, the trust aims to invest in young entrepreneurs across the Commonwealth who are transforming their communities.

This year, it rolled out the QCT Platinum Jubilee Fund for Young Leaders, marking the Queen’s platinum jubilee year.

As an ambassador, Campbell will champion the impact the QCT-supported young leaders have in their local communities and raise the profile of the charity’s fundraising campaign.

“I have been doing the work with empowering young people for over 25 years. This is something very close to my heart and I will continue to do everything I can to uplift the next generation, so they can create a better future for their communities,” Campbell said of the honorable role.

