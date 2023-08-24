Nas and Futura Host Dinner for Farfetch in Brooklyn

A party in the thick of August — in the city at that? Yes, the unthinkable happened Wednesday evening, and quite a crowd showed up, too, proving that not everyone is in the Hamptons or Patmos like Instagram leads one to believe.

Out at Amant, the nonprofit arts organization in Brooklyn, Farfetch gathered an art crowd including Jeff Koons and Kaws to join hosts Nas and Futura in celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop for Farfetch Beat 010.

For the celebration, Nas has curated an exclusive 12on12 vinyl collection comprised of his selection of his 12 most influential hip-hop songs. Futura was then tapped to create the accompanying artwork.

Guests gathered for the cocktail and dinner — which was provided by Ghetto Gastro — also included Timbaland, Eric Haze, Vashtie Kola, Tomi Adeyemi, Kimberly Drew and more.

Futura said it was exciting for him to get to use an old image of his, “Future Look for Flash,” which he created in the ’80s, for the project.

“It’s a robotic DJ. You can have a DJ without an MC, if you ask me — so the DJ is really more important, technically,” he mused of the piece. “But that’s my design, it’s a robotic disc jockey that I did in 1982 — and I know hip-hop is 50 years old. And I wonder, who decided that?” he asked. “I want to know what’s its birthday? What sign is hip-hop? Let’s not just throw this s–t under the bus. Because my memory of 1973, if you want to throw that number out there, it ain’t good. Personally. Some s–t happened in my life.”

With that, he was off to greet his daughter before heading inside for the meal. Timbaland made an early exit through the gardens, holding his hands clasped above his head as he left and parting the crowd with a muttering of “beautiful s–t.” Wise words.