×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: January 9, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Mugler Is Returning to the Paris Runway

Business

For Digital Fashion, Does FTX’s Demise Actually Matter?

Business

Macy’s Cautious and Conservative for 2023

Inside the National Board of Review Awards Gala

Oscar Isaac shared an old memory of debauchery with "Banshees of Inisherin" director Martin McDonagh, Barry Jenkins quoted Toni Morrison twice and Michelle Yeoh noted the historic nature of her best actress win.

Michelle Yeoh and Jenny Slate
Oscar Isaac and Elvira Lind
Steven Spielberg
Janelle Monae
Colin Farrell
View ALL 32 Photos

The National Board of Review awards gala on Sunday night kicked off the season’s pomp and circumstance.

Two days ahead of the Golden Globes in Los Angeles, stars of 2022’s most beloved films headed to Cipriani 42nd Street in New York to collect their first round of accolades. No one could lose: the winners had already been announced; speeches had been prepared and anticipated. Among the honorees were Colin Farrell and Michelle Yeoh, who were awarded the top acting awards, while Brendan Gleeson and Janelle Monáe picked up awards for their supporting roles. Steven Spielberg took home best director, and best film went to “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Related Galleries

While several of the season’s frontrunners kept their red carpet commentary light, others took the opportunity to linger and network. “The Fabelmans” star Paul Dano, who later presented the breakthrough actor award to costar Gabriel LaBelle, could be seen chatting with Oscar Isaac, and earlier had introduced himself to “Till” star Danielle Deadwyler.

The evening also offered a preview of the red carpet fashion ahead. Jenny Slate donned a fitted floor-length sheath gown (“I’m not wearing sneakers under this dress,” she quipped as she shuffled her way along), Monáe was in a dramatic tulle Valentino gown from the brand’s resort collection, and LaBelle — brand new to the red carpet scene — suited up in Thom Browne, a look that he praised for the utilitarian fact that it fit him well.

“This whole thing is so overwhelming — this whole experience making this movie. I mean, it’s an honor,” said the young actor, who stars as a fictionalized version of Steven Spielberg in the famed director’s film. “I think when the press tour calms down I’ll be able to process what it all means, but being here right now, it’s very joyous.” Asked how he was preparing to head into his first awards season, the Canadian actor praised having a strong team around him and being off of social media.

For breakthrough actress Deadwyler, the key is a lot of sleep. “I just go to bed. I read my books — I read Mamie [Till]’s memoir during this time, because she just has brilliant lessons in it about navigating the world, not just about the tragedy and loss. She’s got a lot of joy in it.”

The actress, dressed in a pink sequined Prada gown, was still processing her quick ascension; last year, she starred in NBR’s best ensemble-winning film “The Harder They Fall.”

“And now to be awarded breakthrough for ‘Till,’ it’s a rapid growth,” Deadwyler added. “But I think ‘breakthrough’ is about opening up. People are interested in you, they’re interested in where you come from. So I’m excited to have a conversation about the community and the way we make art.”

There were plenty of conversation-starters throughout the evening’s long awards presentation.

Oscar Isaac, who presented best original screenplay to Martin McDonagh for awards heavyweight “Banshees of Inisherin,” recalled seeing one of McDonagh’s plays as a young student in drama school. The pair met for the first time several years later and were quick friends. “Within 48 hours of that meeting, we were sitting in a pub in London tripping our balls off on magic mushrooms,” Isaac said. “My point is, the man is not afraid of risk.”

“I think one of the nice things about awards season is as much as we all might be egotistical and competitive — I’m actually talking about me — I find when you get to actually meet your fellow filmmakers, you actually kind of like them and you don’t mind that they win lots of s–t instead of you,” McDonagh said. “It’s been a really great year for film. I’m actually a bit pissed off it’s been such a great year; I wish we’d come out last year.”

“I feel like I’ve entered my own metaverse,” said “Everything Everywhere All at Once” lead Yeoh, the first Asian actress in 45 years to win the NBR’s award for best actress. “I knew immediately the gift I was given to play Evelyn Quan, who turned out to be the most challenging, humane, unique, tender, sweet, sour, tough and resilient character. In other words: the most universal character I’ve ever had the privilege to play.”

Martin McDonagh, Danielle Deadwyler and Chinonye Chukwu
Martin McDonagh, Danielle Deadwyler and Chinonye Chukwu. Lexie Moreland/WWD
Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Inside the National Board of Review Awards Gala at Cipriani 42

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Inside the National Board of Review Awards Gala at Cipriani 42

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Inside the National Board of Review Awards Gala at Cipriani 42

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Inside the National Board of Review Awards Gala at Cipriani 42

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Inside the National Board of Review Awards Gala at Cipriani 42

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Inside the National Board of Review Awards Gala at Cipriani 42

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Inside the National Board of Review Awards Gala at Cipriani 42

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Inside the National Board of Review Awards Gala at Cipriani 42

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Inside the National Board of Review Awards Gala at Cipriani 42

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Inside the National Board of Review Awards Gala at Cipriani 42

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Inside the National Board of Review Awards Gala at Cipriani 42

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Inside the National Board of Review Awards Gala at Cipriani 42

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Inside the National Board of Review Awards Gala at Cipriani 42

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Inside the National Board of Review Awards Gala at Cipriani 42

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Inside the National Board of Review Awards Gala at Cipriani 42

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Inside the National Board of Review Awards Gala at Cipriani 42

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Inside the National Board of Review Awards Gala at Cipriani 42

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Inside the National Board of Review Awards Gala at Cipriani 42

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Inside the National Board of Review Awards Gala at Cipriani 42

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Inside the National Board of Review Awards Gala at Cipriani 42

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Inside the National Board of Review Awards Gala at Cipriani 42

Hot Summer Bags

Inside the National Board of Review Awards Gala at Cipriani 42

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Inside the National Board of Review Awards Gala at Cipriani 42

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Inside the National Board of Review Awards Gala at Cipriani 42

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Inside the National Board of Review Awards Gala at Cipriani 42

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Inside the National Board of Review Awards Gala at Cipriani 42

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Inside the National Board of Review Awards Gala at Cipriani 42

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Inside the National Board of Review Awards Gala at Cipriani 42

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Inside the National Board of Review Awards Gala at Cipriani 42

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Inside the National Board of Review Awards Gala at Cipriani 42

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Inside the National Board of Review Awards Gala at Cipriani 42

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Inside the National Board of Review Awards Gala at Cipriani 42

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Inside the National Board of Review Awards Gala at Cipriani 42

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Inside the National Board of Review Awards Gala at Cipriani 42

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Inside the National Board of Review Awards Gala at Cipriani 42

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Inside the National Board of Review Awards Gala at Cipriani 42

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Inside the National Board of Review Awards Gala at Cipriani 42

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Inside the National Board of Review Awards Gala at Cipriani 42

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Inside the National Board of Review Awards Gala at Cipriani 42

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Inside the National Board of Review Awards Gala at Cipriani 42

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Inside the National Board of Review Awards Gala at Cipriani 42

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Inside the National Board of Review Awards Gala at Cipriani 42

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad