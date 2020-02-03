Fashion and high jewelry brands came together under the dome of the Louvre in Abu Dhabi last week for the National Jewelry Institute’s annual gala. Judith Price, the institute’s president, welcomed guests at the glittering event which was honoring Noura Al Kaabi, the United Arab Emirate’s Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development. Sheikh Nahayan Bin Mubarak Al Nahayan, the Minister of Tolerance of the UAE, introduced Noura to the guests saying “Noura’s career reflects the power of culture and the arts to establish bonds that serve to unite us.”
Guests got a chance to tour the “10,000 Years of Luxury” exhibition before sitting down to dinner by celebrity two-star Michelin chef Thierry Marx who flew in from Paris. Al Kaabi said she was humbled by the honor. “Our cultural diversity really sets the UAE apart. This is a country that is home to over 200 nationalities living together in harmony.” The event was the first private dinner held under the iconic dome, designed by Jean Nouvel.