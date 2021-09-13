×
American Fashion Is Open to Interpretation — Just How The Met Wants It

Fashion

Josie Natori Talks 45 Years in Fashion, Wearable Art and Her Respect for Kim Kardashian West’s Skims Brand

Fashion

All the Red Carpet Looks at the 2021 MTV VMAs

Neiman Marcus Hosts Cocktail to Welcome Lisa Aiken and Celebrate ‘Reintroduce Yourself’ Fall Campaign

The retailer hosted an intimate cocktail party outside at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts Lincoln Center on Sunday evening.

How would you like to reintroduce yourself to the world? Neiman Marcus gave guests an opportunity to mull the question on the final night of New York Fashion Week.

The retailer hosted an intimate cocktail party outside at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts Lincoln Center, drawing industry guests including Wes Gordon, Jason Wu and Gigi Burris. In addition to celebrating fashion week, the party toasted the retailer’s “Reintroduce Yourself” fall campaign and welcomed its new fashion and lifestyle director Lisa Aiken.

The fall campaign, which invites customers to consider how they’ve changed over the past year, prominently features an open door frame — a symbol of reentry. Similar open-door installations were situated across on the terrace, a direct link between the party and campaign.

“It was very much about getting dressed again, this is who I am, and celebrating being around people,” Aiken said of the campaign. “I think all of us have changed in every sense,” she added. “On a personal level, our style of interacting with people has changed. We’re more thoughtful and considerate and present, and spend time with people. And then in a fashion sense, I definitely think it’s more considerate purchasing. But that doesn’t mean safe — that means emotional, that means things you fall in love with and you’re willing to invest in,” she continued. “That’s what we saw from the collections, and that’s what ultimately will hit the shop floor in six months.”

Aiken praised recently collections by Peter Do, Khaite, Rodarte and Wes Gordon’s 40th anniversary show for Carolina Herrera as standouts of the week. “It’s a very feminine season. I was joking, like, ‘Have we seen any pants on the runway?’ I’ve seen maybe three pairs of trousers. It’s definitely a very optimistic and bright season.”

A group of Juilliard students regaled the crowd with string renditions of popular songs, and guests played a Neiman Marcus Plinko board to benefit a group of charities. Toward the end of the evening, trays of the store’s infamous chocolate chip cookies were passed around.

“It’s been terrific, it’s been really amazing, it’s almost like a reunion with old friends,” said president and chief merchant officer Lana Todorovich of the week, who described the collections as vibrant and joyous. “It’s borderline emotional to be sitting in the front row and share the joy of fashion with others. You can see it’s more than a fashion show — people are rejoicing to get together again,” she added.

Lisa Aiken
Lisa Aiken

MORE FASHION WEEK COVERAGE FROM THE EYE:

Jonathan Simkhai’s Fashion Week Dinner at the Public Was a Tribute to New York Resiliency

Helmut Lang Celebrates Collaboration With Artist Maia Ruth Lee

Kim Petras Performs at L’Avenue at Saks Fashion Week Celebration

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

