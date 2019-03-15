Neiman Marcus has officially arrived in Manhattan, and with the opening came a VIP kickoff bash Thursday night, held just before the official Hudson Yards opening party that drew some 20,000-plus guests.

Fans of the retailer who turned out included Katie Holmes, Whoopi Goldberg, Karlie Kloss, Joan Smalls, Noor Tagouri, Charlotte Hope, Rebecca Minkoff, Diane von Furstenberg and more.

“Congratulations on everything,” Tagouri shouted over to Kloss as the got off the elevator, upon seeing the supermodel and new “Project Runway” judge.

Kloss, declining to chat with press as she’s accustomed to do, earned “oohs” and “ahs” from onlookers as she walked through the store. “Pocket or no pocket?” she asked her handlers of how to pose her hands, before heading toward the cameras.

The night culminated with surprise performances from Charli XCX and the one and only Liza Minnelli, much to the crowd’s delight.

