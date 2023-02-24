×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: January 24, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Louis Vuitton Signs BTS Member J-Hope as Brand Ambassador

Business

What Will AI Mean for Fashion?

Beauty

The Beauty Industry’s Top 20 Most Beloved Moisturizers

Inside the New York Botanical Garden Orchid Dinner

The annual dinner filled the Plaza Hotel with orchids on Thursday night.

Nick Kroll and Lily Kwong
Alexandra O'Neill
The scene at the New York Botanical Garden's Orchid Dinner 2023.
Isabella Boylston and James Whiteside
Christopher Griffin
View ALL 23 Photos

“It’s a beautiful time to highlight orchids, which I don’t think get enough attention,” said Christopher Griffin, the “plantfluencer” known as Plant Kween. On Thursday night, orchids were getting all of the attention at the Plaza Hotel ballroom, where the New York Botanical Garden was hosting its annual Orchid Dinner fundraiser.

“There’s so much that we can learn from these plants: how they bloom, how they grow, when they’re not blooming,” added Griffin, dressed in a colorful Christopher John Rogers skirt. “People are like, oh, they’re dead! I’m like, girl — they’re not, they’re just in hibernation, darling.”

The New York social crowd had pulled their best floral frocks out of winter hibernation for the occasion. Guests included Lily Kwong, who led the NYBG’s current exhibition “The Orchid Show: Natural Heritage” as guest designer; Pauline Chalamet; Indre Rockefeller; Brent Neale; ballet dancers Isabella Boylston and James Whiteside; Gillian Hearst, and chef Roze Traore. The evening began with a sale of rare and special orchids to benefit the NYBG, and the top picks sold early in the cocktail hour.

Related Galleries

“I was invited to step into the role of guest designer for the 20th anniversary Orchid Show. It feels really special because I’m the first woman and the first person of color to do that,” said Kwong, who attended the dinner with husband Nick Kroll. “I felt called to explore my Chinese heritage, because when I realized I was the first to have those identity markers I really wanted to explore femininity as it connected to orchids, as well as Chinese heritage. So a lot of the exhibition is inspired by Chinese landscape paintings as well as Chinese garden design principles, and I think we told a really authentic meaningful story through the exhibition.”

Each dinner table featured a one-off, over-the-top orchid floral arrangement by a different designer. Kwong had delegated the task to her team, who looked to wild-looking orchids for their arrangement.

“Instead of relying on Phalaenopsis or some of the more common species, we took a meadow approach,” Kwong said. “So it’s layered with ferns and other supporting species, and tonally I think it feels different than some of these incredibly opulent designs,” she added, surveying the room.

“We approached this with the idea of sustainability slash a very deep inspiration by the Azores, which is also super sustainable,” said Joseph Augello, who designed a table in collaboration with Hilary Pereira. “The table is all quite natural — we’ve got ivy, moss, shells, orchid plants,” he added of their design, rendered in light blue and white tones. Orchids were potted in ceramic heads. “Which everyone has commented as being ‘White Lotus,'” he added. “And you know what? We were just going with classic, and it turned into a trend.”

A trend for a good cause: the dinner ended up raising more than $800,000 for the botanical garden.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

New York Botanical Garden Hosts Orchid Dinner at The Plaza Hotel

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

New York Botanical Garden Hosts Orchid Dinner at The Plaza Hotel

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

New York Botanical Garden Hosts Orchid Dinner at The Plaza Hotel

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

New York Botanical Garden Hosts Orchid Dinner at The Plaza Hotel

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

New York Botanical Garden Hosts Orchid Dinner at The Plaza Hotel

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

New York Botanical Garden Hosts Orchid Dinner at The Plaza Hotel

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

New York Botanical Garden Hosts Orchid Dinner at The Plaza Hotel

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

New York Botanical Garden Hosts Orchid Dinner at The Plaza Hotel

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

New York Botanical Garden Hosts Orchid Dinner at The Plaza Hotel

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

New York Botanical Garden Hosts Orchid Dinner at The Plaza Hotel

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

New York Botanical Garden Hosts Orchid Dinner at The Plaza Hotel

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

New York Botanical Garden Hosts Orchid Dinner at The Plaza Hotel

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

New York Botanical Garden Hosts Orchid Dinner at The Plaza Hotel

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

New York Botanical Garden Hosts Orchid Dinner at The Plaza Hotel

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

New York Botanical Garden Hosts Orchid Dinner at The Plaza Hotel

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

New York Botanical Garden Hosts Orchid Dinner at The Plaza Hotel

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

New York Botanical Garden Hosts Orchid Dinner at The Plaza Hotel

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

New York Botanical Garden Hosts Orchid Dinner at The Plaza Hotel

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

New York Botanical Garden Hosts Orchid Dinner at The Plaza Hotel

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

New York Botanical Garden Hosts Orchid Dinner at The Plaza Hotel

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

New York Botanical Garden Hosts Orchid Dinner at The Plaza Hotel

Hot Summer Bags

New York Botanical Garden Hosts Orchid Dinner at The Plaza Hotel

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

New York Botanical Garden Hosts Orchid Dinner at The Plaza Hotel

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

New York Botanical Garden Hosts Orchid Dinner at The Plaza Hotel

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

New York Botanical Garden Hosts Orchid Dinner at The Plaza Hotel

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

New York Botanical Garden Hosts Orchid Dinner at The Plaza Hotel

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

New York Botanical Garden Hosts Orchid Dinner at The Plaza Hotel

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

New York Botanical Garden Hosts Orchid Dinner at The Plaza Hotel

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

New York Botanical Garden Hosts Orchid Dinner at The Plaza Hotel

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

New York Botanical Garden Hosts Orchid Dinner at The Plaza Hotel

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

New York Botanical Garden Hosts Orchid Dinner at The Plaza Hotel

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

New York Botanical Garden Hosts Orchid Dinner at The Plaza Hotel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

New York Botanical Garden Hosts Orchid Dinner at The Plaza Hotel

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

New York Botanical Garden Hosts Orchid Dinner at The Plaza Hotel

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

New York Botanical Garden Hosts Orchid Dinner at The Plaza Hotel

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

New York Botanical Garden Hosts Orchid Dinner at The Plaza Hotel

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

New York Botanical Garden Hosts Orchid Dinner at The Plaza Hotel

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

New York Botanical Garden Hosts Orchid Dinner at The Plaza Hotel

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

New York Botanical Garden Hosts Orchid Dinner at The Plaza Hotel

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

New York Botanical Garden Hosts Orchid Dinner at The Plaza Hotel

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

New York Botanical Garden Hosts Orchid Dinner at The Plaza Hotel

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

New York Botanical Garden Hosts Orchid Dinner at The Plaza Hotel

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad