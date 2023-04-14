New York’s Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Center Celebrates 40 Years

On Thursday evening, New York’s Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center, known as The Center, celebrated 40 years with its annual Center Dinner. Held at Cipriani Wall Street, 2023’s dinner raised more than $1.7 million in support of The Center’s programs and services, which benefit New York’s LGBTQ communities.

“Forty years is a long time, and it’s incredible how much progress we’ve made and how much work we still have left to do,” said Glennda Testone, The Center’s executive director. “You only have to look at the 400-plus anti-trans and anti-LGBT bills that have been introduced across the country to know that we still have a lot of work to do for the LGBT community to reach full equality. Forty years is a point of reflection and recommitment to do everything we possibly can to be a safe space for our community and to build a world that includes all of us.”

The night honored Alok Vaid-Menon with the Visionary Award, presented by Sasha Velour; Ted Snowdon received the Vanguard Award, presented by Tom Kirdahy.

Reflecting on 2023, Testone said The Center is “doubling down” on three areas of focus.

“We’re launching a mental health clinic, so we will have a comprehensible behavioral health clinic at The Center that combines substance use and mental health,” she said. “We are going to continue to do bigger and better community events here at The Center, arts and cultural programs and advocacy opportunities, and then the third area is we are going to continue to deliver life-saving services to LGBT youth and also to families who have LGBT children and really be in support.”

Guests of the dinner including Dominique Jackson and Cecilia Gentili enjoyed bellinis and passed appetizers before sitting for the event, which featured a musical performance by The Youth Pride Chorus and Broadway legend Shoshana Bean.