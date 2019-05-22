Soccer star Neymar Jr. and Diesel fragrances threw a bash Tuesday night in Paris’ Salle Wagram theater to celebrate their cocreated scent, Spirit of the Brave. In keeping, the fete’s theme was “Play with your fears.”

Actor Ian Bohen said that among the bravest things he’s ever done was to have jumped out of an airplane. “It’s hard to hurdle yourself into your impending death, trusting some nylon string on your back to save you,” he said.

“I did survive, and I’ll tell you the neat thing about that is, I never felt more exuberant than for the two weeks following,” Bohen continued. “I could do anything after surviving that.”

On the acting front, he’s working on the second season of “Yellowstone,” the Paramount Network TV series with Kevin Costner.

Fellow actor Tyler Hoechlin joked that one of his bravest moments was wearing “an outfit that this guy told me to wear,” he said, referring to a publicist. “It would have been a fashion week outfit, that’s for sure.”

Then Hoechlin added more seriously: “Usually a brave action is something that that person wouldn’t recognize as brave.”

He has the movie “Can You Keep a Secret?” upcoming, playing Alexandra Daddario’s romantic lead. “It’s the first time I’ve done that genre,” he said, of romcom. “It was really a good time.”

Next up is a film titled “Palm Springs,” directed by Max Barbakow, in which he plays “a young man called Abe.” “It’s a great ‘Groundhog Day’-esque, independent film that I’m really excited to be a part of.”

Singer Mat Bastard is working on a new album with Skip the Use, which is slated for a fall release. But before that, he’s back on tour this summer, through 2020.

About fragrance he said: “I really enjoy patchouli, since I was a kid.” Bastard recalled that when he was about 14 years old, a woman wearing patchouli passed him on the street. “All my life I’ve been searching for some [fragrance with patchouli],” he added.

Thylane Blondeau fell in love with Cacharel’s Amor Amor after recently shooting a campaign for the scent, whose perfume license, like Diesel’s, is owned by L’Oréal. “I think this is my favorite perfume,” she said.

The French model and actress is also focused on creating the second collection of her urban clothing line, Heaven May.

Guests at the party, who also included Iggy Azalea, Renzo Rosso and Sita Abellan, rocked to tunes spun by DJ Zulu and a performance by Desiigner in the morning’s wee hours.