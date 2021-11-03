Talking NFTs With Pamela Anderson

×
In the midst of NFT week, Pamela Anderson came out for a Playboy party with her son, Dylan, and explained her interest in the crypto world.

Pamela Anderson and Dylan Jagger Lee
Pamela Anderson and Dylan Jagger Lee Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

“Do I look like I know what an NFT is?” Pamela Anderson said Tuesday evening, tucked into a corner booth at The Blond at 11 Howard hotel in Lower Manhattan, where Playboy was throwing a party in celebration of NFT week in the city. Anderson, reunited with the magazine, appeared inside the party around 10 p.m. with her son, rising musician Dylan Jagger Lee in tow. Luckily, he is her NFT translator.

“That’s what children are for,” Anderson continued, pointing at her son. “He’s the NFT master. He’s really big into crypto. I always say I’m semiretired but these guys rope me into doing this kind of stuff.”

As for why Lee thought it was important he get his mom into NFTs? “She’s always been first, to everything. And I told her ‘you can’t miss this, it’s the future. It’s digital art.’ She is an artist and she’s always been someone who collects art, and is art, and I was like, ‘you should be part of the new art decade,’” he said, over the ’80s remixes playing loudly around him. “It’s the future so why not be part of it?”

“It’s the beginning of a whole new era,” Anderson continued. “It’s not really my era but it’s fun, I’ll do it. It makes some sense to me, but not a lot of sense. But I trust them.”

Pamela Anderson, Dylan Jagger Lee
Pamela Anderson and Dylan Jagger Lee Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

The evening marked a return for Anderson to Playboy, and she teased that the company has asked her to do an NFT with them, so more collaborations are on the horizon.

“I’m happy to be back in bed with Playboy. I think what they’re doing is very intelligent. It kind of reminds me of back in the days when Playboy was great in the ’70s, ’80s, ’90s, before that last unfortunate almost decade of [Hugh] Hefner’s life where I felt Playboy almost lost its charm,” she said. “I really feel like it’s making a good comeback: It’s almost like coming home for me. It’s full circle and so we’re going to do some things together.”

While Anderson is intrigued by digital art, she renounced all social media about a year ago — and hasn’t looked back.

“I haven’t missed it at all. I don’t want anything to do with it. I’m happy being involved with my dogs and hanging out with my family,” she said. “That’s such a rat race — I don’t get it.”

The party was in honor of Playboy’s new NFT series, called Rabbitars, which comprises 11,953 unique 3D rabbits. Just what would Anderson’s Rabbitar be called?

“Jessica Rabbitar.”

CT Hedden
CT Hedden Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com
Trinidad James
Trinidad James Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com
Alex Assouline
Alex Assouline Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com
