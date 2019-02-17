BOOKISH: If they weren’t at the Browns party for the collaboration between Swedish singer and songwriter Robyn’s capsule collection with sportswear brand Björg Borg, the style set was at the Serpentine Gallery in the heart of London’s Kensington Gardens celebrating “Reality Inverse”, a short fashion film by Maison Margiela and Nick Knight inspired by codes introduced at the house through creative director John Galliano’s recent collections.

“We started from the clothes, as all good fashion films should do,” explained Knight, adding that the focus was on Galliano’s spring 2018 Artisanal line, in which he used reflective materials that looked black to the naked eye but transformed on screen, through the light of a camera flash, into holographic effects and colors.

There were plenty camera flashes at the gallery, too, what with Jorja Smith, Jazelle Zanaughtti (aka UglyWorldwide) and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner Aquaria in situ.

Aquaria was tossing her blonde locks like nobody’s business in a Margiela dress and an impressive face of make-up, complete with zephyr-inducing lashes, glamorously evincing just why she was this season’s winner and why she was in town for a matter of hours for the final of the Woolmark Prize and to shoot the campaign for an upcoming and much-hushed beauty collaboration.

“I wish I could give you more information but I can’t,” she demurred, “but the products should be really fabulous, very affordable, accessible and stylish.”

She said life since her triumph in the final has been a whirlwind but, she added, “It’s definitely better than losing. I think last year got almost a little too hectic and I do need some downtime to come up with new performances, new costumes, new ideas. Plus I am working on a book; a photographic journey featuring excerpts and artifacts from my past and what’s to come in the future.”

Knight also has a book up his sleeve. Subject: roses.

“I photograph English garden hybrid tea roses to relax,” he told WWD. “The Lark Ascending is one of my favorites; it’s a bit like [the colors in the film], tangerine, with super delicate petals. I don’t do peonies; strictly roses. People keep saying that my roses look like peonies and I get very upset.”

Following a limited edition for a commission this summer, the book will be launched alongside an exhibition of his images next year.

Knight, who has had a creative relationship with Galliano spanning decades, shot Duckie Thot in the film, which has as its focus the Glam Slam bag, now a Maison Margiela staple. “Reality Inverse” will is being screened over the weekend in two dimensions or, for the intrepid, using Oculus Go for an immersive 360-degree experience.