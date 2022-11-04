Nina Dobrev, Shaun White, Evan Mock and More Party at Loosie’s Opening

Admittedly, the Moxy Lower East Side hotel might not seem like the most fashion-forward of destinations, but thanks to its newest nightlight endeavor, that might be changing.

Dylan Hales and Ronnie Flynn of Lower East Side hot spot The Flower Shop and Little Ways have opened Loosie’s, a nightclub beneath the hotel off Bowery, that is hoping to become downtown’s new destination.

On Thursday, the pair opened their doors with a VIP late night party drawing pals like Evan Mock, Justin Theroux, Nina Dobrev and Shaun White, Henrik Lundqvist, Alexandra Richards and more. Other nightlife owners like Nur Khan, Noah Tepperberg and Carlos Quirarte were also in attendance, checking out the new spot.

The scene report went something like this: Dobrev and White, who have been flirting with fashion parties more as of late, hung back against one of the walls, letting people come to them. Mock, who appears to have a very hard time saying “no” to a party invite, worked the room, baseball hat on and friends everywhere he went. There were cocktails as well as buckets of Coronas, there were disco balls, there were sing-along moments to “Mr. Brightside,” as the crowd danced to the set by Rhett Bixler. Your next night-out quandary, officially solved.

Alexandra Richards and Dylan Hales David X Prutting/BFA.com

Cadi Storm Nur Khan David X Prutting/BFA.com

Evan Mock, Shaun White, Max Tardio and Andrew Arthur. David X Prutting/BFA.com

Justin Theroux David X Prutting/BFA.com