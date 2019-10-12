Olivier Rousteing’s trip to New York this week could be measured in hours, but he made them count.

“It’s been amazing, New York is always so much love and so much support. And I can see so many people that enjoy Balmain and enjoy my vision,” said Rousteing on Friday night from Le Chalet at L’Avenue at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York. He had flown in the day before, and was headed back to France on Saturday to continue working on his pre-fall collections.

“Two days ago I was with [Emmanue] Macron in the [Global Fund] conference in Lyon. So, you know, my life is just about traveling around the world, but having incredible meetings and people around me, so it makes me really happy,” he added. “I’m enjoying my life and my work, and the more I can express my vision, the better it is.”

The Balmain creative director had swung by the Saks Fifth hotspot for a cocktail party to celebrate Balmain’s BBuzz bag and new shop-in-shop at the store. The boutique is the brand’s first at a luxury retailer in New York.

“Saks is more than a store, it’s an institution for America and New York, so I feel really proud that they are embracing Balmain. And they believed in the brand since the beginning that I started,” Rousteing said of the partnership. “I’m just really happy to be here, because our concept is the French touch in America.”

Many of the brand’s devotees — including Coco Rocha, Justine Skye, Olivia Palermo, Sean O’Pry, and “Stranger Things” actor Noah Schnapp — stopped by the early evening party to greet the designer. All donned a piece of Balmain, of course.

“I’ve never met him — I’ve seen a lot of his Instagram posts though, so I feel like I know him,” said Schnapp, who is gearing up to start filming season four of the show in January and is one of the younger members of the Balmain Army. “I’ve loved Balmain for awhile,” the teen added. “I wore their suit at the Golden Globes, and I just felt super comfortable in it. It was a great feeling to wear it.”

