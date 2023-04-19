Onda Hosts Earth Day Dinner at Spring Cafe Aspen

In celebration of Earth Day, Onda Beauty, the clean beauty retailer cofounded by actress and entrepreneur Naomi Watts in 2014, hosted an intimate dinner with Dr. Macrene Alexiades, founder of Macrene Actives, and Indre Rockefeller, cofounder of sustainable luggage brand Paravel. Fittingly, the gathering took place at Spring Cafe, the sustainably designed dining destination by Sabrina Rudin in New York City.

Macrene Actives launched on Onda Beauty in March, and in June, Onda will be featuring facials exclusively using Macrene Actives products with a propriety protocol developed by Alexiades at all Onda retail locations in TriBeCa, Sag Harbor and Hampton Bays.

While Watts herself was not present at Wednesday’s dinner, the guest list included fashion and beauty consultant Annelise Peterson, Lingua Franca founder Rachelle Hruska MacPherson, model Frederique van der Wal, Bods ceo Christine Marzano, Live the Process cofounder Robyn Berkeley and Sincerely, Tommy owner Kai Avent-deLeon.

Also in attendance was former Calvin Klein designer Francisco Costa, who has his own beauty brand Costa Brazil in partnership with Amyris, the same biotechnology company that acquired Onda Beauty in 2022 for an undisclosed sum.

Amyris also launched menopausal beauty brand Stripes with Watts in October with 11 products that range in price from $40 to $85 and are available for purchase at Onda Beauty.

Jane Fernandez, president of Onda Beauty, said: “Experiential beauty is an ongoing dialogue that incorporates intellect and actions. Our mission at Onda is to connect with our customers holistically, not only through our commitment to clean curation but through thought provoking conversation. We are inspired by Dr. Macrene Alexiades and Indre Rockefeller’s commitment to nurturing and preserving the Earth in all its beauty.”