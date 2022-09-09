×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: September 9, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Fashion Industry Pays Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II as Period of National Mourning Begins in U.K.

Eye

Everything to Know About Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral, U.K. National Mourning, New Royal Titles

Business

Raf Simons, Burberry Cancel Shows, Department Stores Go Dark as U.K. Mourns Queen Elizabeth II

Opening Ceremony Turns 20 in Williamsburg

On their 20th anniversary — and in celebration of their Ugg collaboration — the Opening Ceremony duo took over Schimanski for a party.

The scene at Opening Ceremony NYFW
Ilana Glazer
Humberto Leon and Carol Lim.
The scene at Opening Ceremony NYFW
The scene at Opening Ceremony NYFW
View ALL 25 Photos

When they were part of the official NYFW show schedule, Opening Ceremony was known for throwing one of the week’s most fun parties — so it was a boon for club kids and fashionistas alike when the brand announced they would be holding a 20th anniversary bash, in celebration of their two decades in business and of their latest collaboration, with Ugg.

The destination was Schimanski in Williamsburg, where guests like Ilana Glazer and Bowen Yang danced about to a performance by Kevin Aviance, as well as sets by Mazurbate, Papi Juice, Todd Terry and more.

“It’s our 20-year, which feels insane that it’s been 20 years since we started Opening Ceremony,” said Humberto Leon of OC backstage at the peak of the party. “It’s always been this little small personal project and it’s exciting that all these people are here to celebrate with us. I mean, through the years, I don’t think we knew that we were discovering all this incredible talent at the time, and I look back now and I look at all the people who have come through Opening Ceremony and it’s like everyone single one has flourished in the most amazing way, and I hope to continue to do that.”

Related Galleries

The collaboration with Ugg features two styles, a clog and a boot, the latter of which Leon had on for the party.

“They’re shockingly comfortable,” he said. “I said I want to design Uggs that you can wear to a club.”

Reflecting on the crowd that had turned out for the night, Leon said he was proud that Opening Ceremony events have always drawn such a wide-ranging group. 

“We’ve always been about cross generational bridging, and I think that Opening Ceremony has always been this safe space for people to feel welcome,” Leon said. “And so a party like this really showcases that because there are people who probably haven’t gone out in three years and this is their first party going out, and then there are all these young kids who are here and who love going out, so I think it’s really bridging the gap between these generations.”

Opening Ceremony Hosts New York Fashion

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Opening Ceremony Hosts New York Fashion

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Opening Ceremony Hosts New York Fashion

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Opening Ceremony Hosts New York Fashion

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Opening Ceremony Hosts New York Fashion

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Opening Ceremony Hosts New York Fashion

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Opening Ceremony Hosts New York Fashion

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Opening Ceremony Hosts New York Fashion

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Opening Ceremony Hosts New York Fashion

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Opening Ceremony Hosts New York Fashion

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Opening Ceremony Hosts New York Fashion

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Opening Ceremony Hosts New York Fashion

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Opening Ceremony Hosts New York Fashion

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Opening Ceremony Hosts New York Fashion

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Opening Ceremony Hosts New York Fashion

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Opening Ceremony Hosts New York Fashion

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Opening Ceremony Hosts New York Fashion

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Opening Ceremony Hosts New York Fashion

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Opening Ceremony Hosts New York Fashion

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Opening Ceremony Hosts New York Fashion

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Opening Ceremony Hosts New York Fashion

Hot Summer Bags

Opening Ceremony Hosts New York Fashion

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Opening Ceremony Hosts New York Fashion

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Opening Ceremony Hosts New York Fashion

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Opening Ceremony Hosts New York Fashion

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Opening Ceremony Hosts New York Fashion

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Opening Ceremony Hosts New York Fashion

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Opening Ceremony Hosts New York Fashion

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Opening Ceremony Hosts New York Fashion

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Opening Ceremony Hosts New York Fashion

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Opening Ceremony Hosts New York Fashion

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Opening Ceremony Hosts New York Fashion

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Opening Ceremony Hosts New York Fashion

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Opening Ceremony Hosts New York Fashion

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Opening Ceremony Hosts New York Fashion

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Opening Ceremony Hosts New York Fashion

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Opening Ceremony Hosts New York Fashion

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Opening Ceremony Hosts New York Fashion

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Opening Ceremony Hosts New York Fashion

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Opening Ceremony Hosts New York Fashion

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Opening Ceremony Hosts New York Fashion

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Opening Ceremony Hosts New York Fashion

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Opening Ceremony Hosts New York Fashion

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Opening Ceremony Hosts New York Fashion

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Opening Ceremony Hosts New York Fashion

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Opening Ceremony Hosts New York Fashion

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Opening Ceremony Hosts New York Fashion

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad