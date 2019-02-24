The Oscars are finally here.

After months of drama — the ill-fated and now defunct “Best Popular Film” award to Kevin Hart’s short-lived hosting gig — the 91st annual Academy Awards are in full swing with the likes of Lady Gaga, Rami Malek, Serena Williams, Glenn Close and more in attendance.

Leading with the most nominations are “Roma” and “The Favourite,” both with 10 each. Fan favorite, “A Star Is Born,” is nominated for eight awards, including “Best Original Song” for “Shallow,” which will be performed tonight by Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

Read on for the complete list of winners at the 2019 Oscars, we’ll be updating live as each category is announced.

Best Picture

“Black Panther”

“BlacKKKlansman”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“The Favourite”

“Green Book”

“Roma”

“A Star Is Born”

“Vice”

Best Actor

Christian Bale – “Vice”

Bradley Cooper – “A Star Is Born”

Willem Dafoe – “At Eternity’s Gate”

Rami Malek – “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Viggo Mortensen – “Green Book”

Best Actress

Yalitza Aparicio – “Roma”

Glenn Close – “The Wife”

Olivia Colman – “The Favourite”

Lady Gaga – “A Star Is Born”

Melissa McCarthy – “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Adams – “Vice”

Marina De Tavira – “Roma”

Regina King – “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Emma Stone – “The Favourite”

Rachel Weisz – “The Favourite”

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali – “Green Book”

Adam Driver – “BlacKKKlansman”

Sam Elliott – “A Star Is Born”

Richard E. Grant – “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Sam Rockwell – “Vice”

Best Director

Spike Lee – “BlacKKKlansman”

Paweł Pawlikowski – “Cold War”

Yorgos Lanthimos – “The Favourite”

Alfonso Cuarón – “Roma”

Adam McKay – “Vice”

Best Original Screenplay

“The Favourite” – Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara

“First Reformed” – Paul Schrader

“Green Book” – Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly

“Roma” – Alfonso Cuarón

“Vice” – Adam McKay

Best Adapted Screenplay

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” – Joel Coen and Ethan Coen

“BlacKKKlansman” – Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott and Spike Lee

“Can You Ever Forgive Me?” – Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty

“If Beale Street Could Talk” – Barry Jenkins

“A Star Is Born” – Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper and Will Fetters

Best Cinematography

“The Cold War” – Łukasz Żal

“The Favourite” – Robbie Ryan

“Never Look Away” – Caleb Deschanel

“Roma” – Alfonso Cuarón

“A Star Is Born” – Matthew Libatique

Best Film Editing

“BlacKKKlansman” – Barry Alexander Brown

“Bohemian Rhapsody” – John Ottman

“The Favourite” – Yorgos Lanthimos

“Green Book” – Patrick J. Don Vito

“Vice” – Hank Corwin

Best Costume Design

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” – Mary Zophres

“Black Panther” – Ruth Carter

“The Favourite” – Sandy Powell

“Mary Poppins Returns” – Sandy Powell

“Mary Queen of Scots” – Alexandra Byrne

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“Border” – Göran Lundström and Pamela Goldammer

“Mary Queen of Scots” – Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher and Jessica Brooks

“Vice” – Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia Dehaney

Best Original Song

“All The Stars” by Kendrick Lamar and SZA – “Black Panther”

“I’ll Fight” by Diane Warren and Jennifer Hudson – “RBG”

“The Place Where Lost Things Go” by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman – “Mary Poppins Returns”

“Shallow” by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson Anthony Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt and Benjamin Rice – “A Star Is Born”

“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” by David Rawlings and Gillian Welch – “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

Best Original Score

“Black Panther”

“BlacKKKlansman”

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

“Isle of Dogs”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

Best Foreign Language Film

“Capernaum” (Lebanon)

“Cold War” (Poland)

“Never Look Away” (Germany)

“Roma” (Mexico)

“Shoplifters” (Japan)

Best Documentary (Feature)

“Free Solo”

“Hale County This Morning, This Evening”

“Minding the Gap”

“Of Fathers and Sons”

“RBG”

Best Documentary (Short Subject)

“Black Sheep”

“End Game”

“Lifeboat”

“A Night at the Garden”

“Period. End of Sentence.”

Best Animated Film

“Incredibles 2”

“Isle of Dogs”

“Mirai”

“Ralph Breaks the Internet”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Best Short Film (Animated)

“Animal Behaviour”

“Bao”

“Late Afternoon”

“One Small Step”

“Weekends”

Best Short Film (Live Action)

“Detainment”

“Fauve”

“Marguerite”

“Mother”

“Skin”

Best Production Design

“Black Panther” – Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart

“The Favourite” – Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton

“First Man” – Nathan Crowley and Kathy Lucas

“Mary Poppins Returns” – John Myhre and Gordon Sim

“Roma” – Eugenio Caballero and Bárbara Enríquez

Best Sound Editing

“Black Panther” – Benjamin A. Burtt and Steve Boeddeker

“Bohemian Rhapsody” – John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone

“First Man” – Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan

“A Quiet Place” – Ethan Van der Ryn and Erik Aadahl

“Roma” – “Sergio Díaz and Skip Lievsay

Best Sound Mixing

“Black Panther” – Steve Boeddeker, Brandon Proctor and Peter Devlin

“Bohemian Rhapsody” – Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali

“First Man” – Jon Taylor, Frank A. Montaño, Ai-Ling Lee and Mary H. Ellis

“Roma” – Skip Lievsay, Craig Henighan and José Antonio García

“A Star Is Born” – Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, Jason Ruder and Steve Morrow

Best Visual Effects

“Avengers: Infinity War” – Dan DeLeeuw, Kelly Port, Russell Earl and Dan Sudick

“Christopher Robin” – Christopher Lawrence, Michael Eames, Theo Jones and Chris Corbould

“First Man” – Paul Lambert, Ian Hunter, Tristan Myles and J.D. Schwalm

“Ready Player One” – Roger Guyett, Grady Cofer, Matthew E. Butler and David Shirk

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” – Rob Bredow, Patrick Tubach, Neal Scanlan and Dominic Tuohy

