All the Winners at the 2022 Oscars

Best Picture

“Belfast”

“CODA”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Drive My Car”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”)

Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick…Boom!”)

Will Smith (“King Richard”)

Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”)

Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”)

Penélope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”)

Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”)

Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”)

Actor in a Supporting Role

Ciarán Hinds (“Belfast”)

Troy Kotsur (“CODA”)

Jesse Plemons (“The Power of the Dog”)

J.K. Simmons (“Being the Ricardos”)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”)

Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley (“The Lost Daughter”)

Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”)

Judi Dench (“Belfast”)

Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”)

Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”)

Directing

Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”)

Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”)

Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”)

Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”)

Drive My Car (“Ryûsuke Hamaguchi”)

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

“CODA” (Sian Heder)

“Drive My Car” (Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe)

“Dune” (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve)

“The Lost Daughter” (Maggie Gyllenhaal)

“The Power of the Dog” (Jane Campion)

Writing (Original Screenplay)

“Belfast” (Kenneth Branagh)

“Don’t Look Up” (Adam McKay and David Sirota)

“Licorice Pizza” (Paul Thomas Anderson)

“King Richard”

“The Worst Person in the World”

Costume Design

“Cruella” (Jenny Beavan)

“Cyrano” (Massimo Cantini Parrini)

“Dune” (Jacqueline West)

“Nightmare Alley” (Luis Sequeira)

“West Side Story” (Paul Tazewell)

Sound

“Belfast”

“Dune”

“No Time to Die”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

Music (Original Score)

“Don’t Look Up” (Nicholas Britell)

“Dune” (Hans Zimmer)

“Encanto” (Germaine Franco)

“Parallel Mothers” (Alberto Iglesias)

“The Power of the Dog” (Jonny Greenwood)

Short Film (Animated)

WINNER: “The Windshield Wiper”

“Affairs of the Art”

“Bestia”

“Boxballet”

“Robin Robin”

Short Film (Live Action)

“Ala Kachuu — Take and Run”

“The Dress”

“The Long Goodbye”

“On My Mind”

“Please Hold”

Film Editing

“Don’t Look Up” (Hank Corwin)

“Dune” (Joe Walker)

“King Richard” (Pamela Martin)

“The Power of the Dog” (Peter Sciberras)

“Tick, Tick… Boom!” (Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum)

Makeup and Hairstyling

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

“House of Gucci”

“Coming 2 America”

“Cruella”

“Dune”

Animated Feature Film

WINNER: “Encanto”

“Flee”

“Luca”

“The Mitchells vs. The Machines”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

Documentary (Feature)

“Ascension”

“Attica”

“Flee”

“Summer of Soul”

“Writing With Fire”

Documentary (Short Subject)

“Audible”

“Lead Me Home”

“The Queen of Basketball”

“Three Songs for Benazir”

“When We Were Bullies”

Music (Original Song)

“Be Alive” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Darius Scott (“King Richard”)

“Dos Oruguitas” — Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Encanto”)

“Down to Joy” — Van Morrison (“Belfast”)

“No Time to Die” — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell (“No Time to Die”)

“Somehow You Do” — Diane Warren (“Four Good Days”)

Cinematography

“Dune” (Greig Fraser)

“Nightmare Alley” (Dan Lausten)

“The Power of the Dog” (Ari Wegner)

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” (Bruno Delbonnel)

“West Side Story” (Janusz Kaminski)

International Feature Film

“Drive My Car” (Japan)

“Flee” (Denmark)

“The Hand of God” (Italy)

“Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom” (Bhutan)

“The Worst Person in the World” (Norway)

Production Design

WINNER: “Dune” (Zsuzsanna Sipos and Patrice Vermette)

“Nightmare Alley” (Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau)

“The Power of the Dog” (Grant Major and Amber Richards)

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” (Stefan Dechant and Nancy Haigh)

“West Side Story” (Rena DeAngelo and Adam Stockhausen)

Visual Effects

WINNER: “Dune”

“Free Guy”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

“No Time to Die”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”

