Behind-the-Scenes Moments at the 2022 Academy Awards

“I can’t believe I’m even here,” best actress nominee Kristen Stewart told a broadcaster on the Oscar red carpet.

The “Spencer” star, who took on the role of Princess Diana, arrived with fiancé Dylan Meyer.

It was a bright and sunny Oscar day on Hollywood Boulevard.

“Do a little spin!” yelled photographers when 15-year-old Saniyya Sidney of “King Richard” arrived.

“OK! Ready?” she smiled, giving a twirl in a strapless Armani number.

Her costar, fellow 15-year-old Demi Singleton, soon made her entrance, also opting for strapless — though Miu Miu. There was Lily James, giving old Hollywood in a baby pink Versace dress; Maddie Ziegler, in a voluminous black Giambattista Valli gown, and a slew of women in red, arguably the color of the night: Tracee Ellis Ross in Carolina Herrera, Kirsten Dunst in vintage Christian Lacroix, Rosie Perez in Christian Siriano, Marlee Matlin in Monique Lhuillier and best supporting actress winner Ariana DeBose in custom Valentino.

“Even in this weary world that we live in, dreams do come to,” said the 31-year-old “West Side Story” actress holding her trophy on the Oscar stage.

She thanked the film’s director, Steven Spielberg, and costar Rita Moreno.

“I love you so much,” she told 90-year-old Moreno, sitting in the audience. Moreno had taken on the same role, Anita, in the 1961 adaptation and also won the Oscar.

The two had embraced on the carpet, before Spielberg joined the duo as photographers snapped away.

Arriving together, sisters and bandmates Este, Danielle and Alana Haim — star of “Licorice Pizza,” wearing custom Louis Vuitton — were beaming.

“Yes, Alana!” shouted Este as she posed. “She’s so pretty,” she said, clapping, before the three posted together.

“We are very backed up, so we’re going to be moving quickly,” an Oscar rep told photographers.

The long line passed the security tent, she said.

Bradley Cooper soon arrived hand-in-hand with his mother, then came “Euphoria” actor Jacob Elordi, solo, followed by Netflix’s chief executive officer Ted Sarandos, “Power of the Dog” director Jane Campion and Amy Schumer, with her husband, chef Chris Fischer.

“Hi, nice to see you,” Schumer, one of the cohosts of the night, told photographers before striking a pose.

Grabbing Fischer by the hand, she pulled him in for a kiss.

“I missed it!” yelled a photographer. “I missed it, too,” yelled another.

“You’ll get the hang of it,” replied the comedian and actress to laughs.

“How long have you guys been here?” asked Benedict Cumberbatch, sporting a yellow and blue pin in support of Ukraine, with wife Sophie Hunter. “How many hours?”

“9 a.m.!” a photographer told him.

“Oh my god,” responded Hunter. It was now 3:30 p.m.

Kourtney Kardashian arrived with fiancé Travis Barker, then came Timothée Chalamet, shirtless under a sparkly black Louis Vuitton blazer; sisters and R&B duo Chloe and Halle; Zendaya in Valentino; sports stars Venus and Serena Williams; Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith; “The Batman” actress Zoe Kravitz in Saint Laurent; rapper Megan the Stallion; singer Shawn Mendes, flashing a peace sign; pop star Billie Eilish, in Gucci, with brother and bandmate Finneas — and Sean Combs with his plus one.

“This is my daughter, Chance Combs,” he announced.

“Let’s get some singles,” shouted a photographer.

“Yes, let’s get some singles,” he replied, stepping away. “A future Oscar winner right here, so these pictures are going to be valuable.”