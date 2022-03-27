Red Carpet Arrivals at the 2022 Oscars

The 94th annual Academy Awards ceremony is live on the red carpet. After a pared-down ceremony last year, the film industry’s biggest talent is out in full force.

Early carpet arrivals included young “King Richard stars Demi Singleton and Saniyaa Sidney; the film is up for best picture, and star Will Smith is nominated for best actor. Other best actor nominees this year include Javier Bardem, Benedict Cumberbatch, Andrew Garfield, Javier Bardem, Benedict Cumberbatch, Andrew Garfield. Best actress nominees Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, Penélope Cruz, Nicole Kidman, and Kristen Stewart are among the most anticipated red carpet appearances tonight.

Follow along to see all of the looks from the red carpet.

The 2022 Oscars ceremony will be broadcast live on ABC, and livestreamed on the network’s website. The show will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes.

Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog” and “Dune” earned the most nods, receiving 12 and 10 nominations, respectively. Other big contenders with significant nominations include “West Side Story,” “Belfast” and “King Richard.” All five movies were also included in the coveted category for Best Picture.

