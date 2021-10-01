×
Addison Rae, Charli XCX Celebrate Pandora ME Launch in New York

The bracelet relaunch was toasted at Dumbo House, where Charli XCX performed new music.

Gallery Icon View ALL 9 Photos

The relaunch of Pandora’s individuality-championing collection Pandora ME was celebrated Thursday night with a rooftop dinner and private concert at members-only club Dumbo House in Brooklyn. Campaign stars Addision Rae and Donte Colley hosted the event with Charli XCX, who performed for the crowd.

The evening began with a cocktail hour during which guests could customize their own Pandora ME bracelets to their liking.

“The pieces that I really love are the chain necklaces,” said Charli XCX of her personal Pandora ME selections. “I love to layer jewelry. So for me, the fact that you can kind of layer them all on and then add medallions on top of it and change the colors of links and things like that, that feels very me. I just liked how it’s customizable and you can kind of rock it however you want.”

The musician performed new songs for the crowd including “Sweat,” which is featured in the Pandora campaign, for an audience that boasted Rowan Blanchard, Barbie Ferreira, Aquaria, Devon Lee Carlson, Laura Harrier, Benito Skinner, Selah Marley and more.

Charli said her involvement with the brand began after they reached out and explained the concept was centered around self-expression, which the British singer was attracted to.

“I’ve always tried my best to be on my own path and do my own thing and not listen to what people expect of me or want from me, so I just do me. And so it felt like a nice fit,” she said.

Onstage she typically opts for “less clothes” than in her normal life, and jewelry-wise likes to layer items that will catch the light of the stage lights as she sings. Her favorite jewelry trend is chunky pieces, while fashion-wise she’s a bit more experimental.

“Obviously this has been going on for a while, but I love tiny bags — and I really like thongs showing,” she said, motioning with her hands what she means (underwear, not sandals, for the record).

In addition to getting to hang with pal Addison Rae, who she’s been in the studio with, and try on jewelry, Charli was eager to get onstage and perform again.

“I actually did a show a couple of nights ago in L.A., which was sort of my first headline show for a while. And it was just really emotional to see everybody be there and be so excited and genuinely have the best time,” she said. “I’m just really appreciative that that part of my life is back and that audiences can enjoy and go to things again, because I think it’s a really cathartic experience, to be at a show.”

And while the charm bracelet is a staple for many of the targeted age group, it was actually the singer’s very first Pandora.

“I think I always thought they were really cute and princess-y. And obviously when I was younger, everybody had a Pandora bracelet, but I actually didn’t,” she said. “So now it’s like I’m getting my time to shine.”

