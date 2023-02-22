×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: January 22, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Joan Mitchell Foundation Sends Cease and Desist to Louis Vuitton

Business

Mark Cuban of ‘Shark Tank’ Throws $300K at Textile Problem

Fashion

H&M’s Next Designer Collaboration Is With Mugler

Whitney Peak Concludes Paris Stay With Opera Gala

The new face of Coco Mademoiselle attended the fundraiser gala paying homage to dancer and ballet director Patrick Dupond, who passed away in 2021.

Whitney Peak Paris Opera
Christopher Turnier and Pierre Hardy
Eddy de Pretto
Vanessa Paradis
Karidja Touré
View ALL 13 Photos

PARIS — It was an evening of motion and emotion at the Paris Opera on Tuesday, where its annual fundraiser gala paid homage to star dancer and former director of dance Patrick Dupond, who passed away in 2021.

Stars including Whitney Peak, Vanessa Paradis, Clara Luciani, Alma Jodorowsky and Woodkid attended the glittering event, which was sponsored by Rolex and Chanel. Dupond, who joined the Paris ballet corps at 16 and rose to director in 1990, loomed large over the evening’s program.

Paris Opera director Alexander Neef lauded a “unique artist, a solar personality whose light remains in a lasting way in our memories.” Meanwhile, Paris Opera dance director José Martinez described him as “a comet, a meteor” that inspired generations of dancers.

Related Galleries

Patrick Dupond 1980
Patrick Dupond performing in John Neumeier’s Vaslaw, a piece celebrating dancer Vaslav Nijinsky, in 1980. Jacques Moatti/Courtesy of Opéra national de Paris

The event kicked off with a film that highlighted Dupond’s talent but also his wit, evident in the way he quipped that his name was “Dupond — with a D, like dance.”

Inspired by the 1990 season, when Dupond had invited former principal dancers to close the traditional opening procession of the gala, this edition featured more than 40 veteran headliners including Marie-Agnès Gillot, Marie-Claude Pietragalla and Claude Bessy, who danced with Gene Kelly and later led the Paris Opera’s ballet school from 1972 to 2004.

The performances included Maurice Béjart’s “Song of a Wayfarer,” which Dupond had danced with Rudolf Nureyev and here interpreted by Germain Louvet and Hugo Marchand. The final piece was a synthesis of classical technique dear to Dupond’s heart that had both professionals and enthusiasts enthralled.

“I wanted to dance with [the corps],” said Algerian-French actress Lyna Khoudri, adding it was the first time she had been to a ballet since filming “Houria,” a movie directed by Mounia Meddour coming out on March 15 in France. It tells the story of a gifted ballet dancer left traumatized after an attack who is inspired to help the women she meets during her recovery to overcome life struggles through dance.

Ballet de l'Opéra national de Paris
Ballet stars of then and now align for the procession, echoing the 1990 season opener by Patrick Dupond. Agathe Poupeney/Courtesy of Opéra national de Paris

During the preparation for the titular role, Khoudri received precious advice from Pietragalla and spent eight months to achieve pointe work. So seeing this display of passion, technique and years of dedication left her with childlike wonder, she said.

During an intermission, designer Pierre Hardy confided he’d been moved to tears by the procession. For Blanca Li, who will unveil a choreographed take on “Dido and Aeneas” at the Royal Opera of Versailles in March, the moving display epitomized dance as “an entire life” showing that “at all stages, the dancer is there, she never leaves the stage.”  

Having previously danced herself, though “not nearly as good” as the evening’s stars, Peak particularly admired the duets and how the dancing pairs flew their lifts. “You have to trust [your partner] so much, otherwise you’re going to fall, you’re going to get dropped,” she said.

The evening was a conclusion of sorts for the actress, who spent an enjoyable month in Paris centered around her new role as the face of Chanel’s Coco Mademoiselle fragrance. “I don’t think it’s hit me how crazy it is, because everybody keeps telling me it’s going to be everywhere. But in my head, it doesn’t feel like that,” she admitted.

But before heading to Atlanta to begin a new film project, the “Gossip Girl” star joined the flow of guests heading into the Paris Opera house’s gilded foyer for a dinner designed by Sven Chartier, Tatiana Levha, Nadia Sammut and chocolatier Jade Génin.  

The central staircase of the Opéra Garnier in a decor imagined by Chanel for the fundraising gala paying homage to Dupond. Virgile Guinard/Courtesy of Opéra national de Paris

A cornerstone on the Paris social calendar, the annual event is organized by the Paris Opera’s in-house fundraising arm Arop, with all proceeds from private and corporate donors benefiting the activities of the institution. This edition dedicated to Dupond was no exception, drawing a 750-strong audience.

Among them were Dupond’s mother Nicole Charles; his dance partner Leïla Da Rocha, with whom he cofounded the White Eagle Dance troupe; French actress Agathe Rousselle, and designer Vanessa Seward, who will be holding the first solo exhibition of her paintings in April at the former Joyce Gallery space under the Palais Royal arcades.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Whitney Peak Concludes Paris Stay With Opera Gala

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Whitney Peak Concludes Paris Stay With Opera Gala

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Whitney Peak Concludes Paris Stay With Opera Gala

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Whitney Peak Concludes Paris Stay With Opera Gala

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Whitney Peak Concludes Paris Stay With Opera Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Whitney Peak Concludes Paris Stay With Opera Gala

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Whitney Peak Concludes Paris Stay With Opera Gala

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Whitney Peak Concludes Paris Stay With Opera Gala

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Whitney Peak Concludes Paris Stay With Opera Gala

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Whitney Peak Concludes Paris Stay With Opera Gala

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Whitney Peak Concludes Paris Stay With Opera Gala

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Whitney Peak Concludes Paris Stay With Opera Gala

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Whitney Peak Concludes Paris Stay With Opera Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Whitney Peak Concludes Paris Stay With Opera Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Whitney Peak Concludes Paris Stay With Opera Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Whitney Peak Concludes Paris Stay With Opera Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Whitney Peak Concludes Paris Stay With Opera Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Whitney Peak Concludes Paris Stay With Opera Gala

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Whitney Peak Concludes Paris Stay With Opera Gala

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Whitney Peak Concludes Paris Stay With Opera Gala

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Whitney Peak Concludes Paris Stay With Opera Gala

Hot Summer Bags

Whitney Peak Concludes Paris Stay With Opera Gala

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Whitney Peak Concludes Paris Stay With Opera Gala

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Whitney Peak Concludes Paris Stay With Opera Gala

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Whitney Peak Concludes Paris Stay With Opera Gala

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Whitney Peak Concludes Paris Stay With Opera Gala

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Whitney Peak Concludes Paris Stay With Opera Gala

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Whitney Peak Concludes Paris Stay With Opera Gala

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Whitney Peak Concludes Paris Stay With Opera Gala

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Whitney Peak Concludes Paris Stay With Opera Gala

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Whitney Peak Concludes Paris Stay With Opera Gala

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Whitney Peak Concludes Paris Stay With Opera Gala

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Whitney Peak Concludes Paris Stay With Opera Gala

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Whitney Peak Concludes Paris Stay With Opera Gala

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Whitney Peak Concludes Paris Stay With Opera Gala

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Whitney Peak Concludes Paris Stay With Opera Gala

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Whitney Peak Concludes Paris Stay With Opera Gala

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Whitney Peak Concludes Paris Stay With Opera Gala

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Whitney Peak Concludes Paris Stay With Opera Gala

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Whitney Peak Concludes Paris Stay With Opera Gala

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Whitney Peak Concludes Paris Stay With Opera Gala

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Whitney Peak Concludes Paris Stay With Opera Gala

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad