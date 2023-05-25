×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: May 25, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Olivier Rousteing Encourages Design Grads to Embrace Uniqueness

Business

Chanel to Ramp Up Investments to Bolster Brand Equity

Business

Gap Inc. Narrows First-quarter Loss

Olivier Rousteing Encourages Design Grads to Embrace What Makes Them Unique

The Balmain designer was honored at the annual Parsons benefit gala along with Naomi Campbell and Geoffroy van Raemdonck.

Olivier Rousteing
Gabriella Karefa-Johnson and Jodie Turner-Smith
Cara Delevingne
Olivier Rousteing
Brandon Maxwell
View ALL 28 Photos

The New School hosted its annual Parsons benefit gala at Cipriani Wall Street on Wednesday night. In addition to honoring three “visionary figures,” the evening celebrated its latest BFA and MFA design graduates, and also raised funds for student scholarship programs.

During cocktail hour, surrounded by some of his most successful fashion peers, Balmain creative director and gala honoree Olivier Rousteing had his sights set even higher: the Parsons students watching the evening unfold from the upper level.

“Parsons is more than a school, Parsons is about creating leaders of tomorrow and creating new talents,” Rousteing said as the gala crowd made their way from cocktail hour to their dinner seats. “Tonight I’m going to have three words that I’m honored for: I push for diversity, I push for inclusivity, I push for democratizing fashion. So it’s not only my career we’re celebrating,” he added. “I hope that the students will understand that it’s been a long journey of hard work, sometimes cries — some tears, yes — but today it’s about celebrating those fights and that all together we can make this world better.”

Related Galleries

Asked what qualities aspiring young designers should prioritize as they navigate their professional careers, Rousteing — who took the helm of Balmain at 25 — nodded toward cultivating a distinct point of view.

“It sounds cheesy what I’m going to say, but the confidence of believing in yourself and not being scared of being unique and not being scared of being the opposite of someone else,” he said. “Because sometimes the world is about creating a mold you have to belong to. I think the moment you don’t care about the boxes that people are going to put you in, and [decide] you’re just going to be yourself, that is the moment that you’re going to be different.”

Rousteing, who was headed back to Paris Thursday morning, took the stage early in the evening’s program to accept his Parsons Table Award, following a prerecorded video message from former First Lady Michelle Obama. “For years, Olivier has lit up the fashion world with his extraordinary collections, leading the way with his groundbreaking designs that innovate, captivate and inspire,” Obama said. “But what makes Olivier so iconic, what makes his time at Balmain so historic, is not just the fact that he’s a Black person leading a Paris fashion house, or that he took on the role at the age of 25. It’s the way he has continued to commit himself to bringing others into the fold, demanding diversity, demanding creativity and changing the way the world approaches fashion.”

The designer, shocked by Obama’s appearance, then gave a heartfelt speech tracing his background from an orphanage and urging the audience, and the students, to “fight” and to always drive forward.

The evening also presented Table Awards to Naomi Campbell and Neiman Marcus Group chief executive officer Geoffroy van Raemdonck. “Geoffroy understands that fashion is a business built on relationships, creativity and emotions. He’s a man of great taste, beauty and elegance,” said Carolina Herrera of van Raemdonck.

Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs Lexie Moreland/WWD

Marc Jacobs, a Parsons alum, accepted Campbell’s award on her behalf. The model, who celebrated her 53rd birthday during Cannes on Monday, had arrived at the event a few minutes earlier only to make an unexpected and sudden departure. (A reaction to, rumor had it, a photography mishap on arrival.)

Paying homage to one of his “dearest friends,” Jacobs recalled the first time that he worked with Campbell, for his Miami-inspired collection in 1987. “From the moment I met her she was already then, as she is now, a larger-than-life force,” Jacobs said. “An undeniably special kind of person that so few of us get to meet — and even fewer of us are fortunate enough to call a friend.”

Parsons alumni in the crowd, such as designers Donna Karan, Joseph Altuzarra, Jack McCollough, Lazaro Hernandez and Bach Mai, and other guests included Tory Burch, Victor Glemaud, Cara Delevingne, Jodie Turner-Smith, Dapper Dan, Laura Kim, Gigi Burris and Kim Kardashian, who made a surprise appearance mid-dinner. Wes Gordon, Alexandra Moosally and Gena Smith served as cochairs for the event.

The evening concluded with a runway presentation of looks created by Parsons MFA students, live auction led by Lydia Fenet, and a performance by Busta Rhymes.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Inside the New School's 74th Annual Parsons Benefit Gala

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Inside the New School's 74th Annual Parsons Benefit Gala

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Inside the New School's 74th Annual Parsons Benefit Gala

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Inside the New School's 74th Annual Parsons Benefit Gala

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Inside the New School's 74th Annual Parsons Benefit Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Inside the New School's 74th Annual Parsons Benefit Gala

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Inside the New School's 74th Annual Parsons Benefit Gala

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Inside the New School's 74th Annual Parsons Benefit Gala

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Inside the New School's 74th Annual Parsons Benefit Gala

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Inside the New School's 74th Annual Parsons Benefit Gala

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Inside the New School's 74th Annual Parsons Benefit Gala

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Inside the New School's 74th Annual Parsons Benefit Gala

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Inside the New School's 74th Annual Parsons Benefit Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Inside the New School's 74th Annual Parsons Benefit Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Inside the New School's 74th Annual Parsons Benefit Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Inside the New School's 74th Annual Parsons Benefit Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Inside the New School's 74th Annual Parsons Benefit Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Inside the New School's 74th Annual Parsons Benefit Gala

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Inside the New School's 74th Annual Parsons Benefit Gala

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Inside the New School's 74th Annual Parsons Benefit Gala

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Inside the New School's 74th Annual Parsons Benefit Gala

Hot Summer Bags

Inside the New School's 74th Annual Parsons Benefit Gala

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Inside the New School's 74th Annual Parsons Benefit Gala

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Inside the New School's 74th Annual Parsons Benefit Gala

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Inside the New School's 74th Annual Parsons Benefit Gala

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Inside the New School's 74th Annual Parsons Benefit Gala

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Inside the New School's 74th Annual Parsons Benefit Gala

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Inside the New School's 74th Annual Parsons Benefit Gala

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Inside the New School's 74th Annual Parsons Benefit Gala

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Inside the New School's 74th Annual Parsons Benefit Gala

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Inside the New School's 74th Annual Parsons Benefit Gala

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Inside the New School's 74th Annual Parsons Benefit Gala

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Inside the New School's 74th Annual Parsons Benefit Gala

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Inside the New School's 74th Annual Parsons Benefit Gala

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Inside the New School's 74th Annual Parsons Benefit Gala

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Inside the New School's 74th Annual Parsons Benefit Gala

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Inside the New School's 74th Annual Parsons Benefit Gala

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Inside the New School's 74th Annual Parsons Benefit Gala

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Inside the New School's 74th Annual Parsons Benefit Gala

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Inside the New School's 74th Annual Parsons Benefit Gala

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Inside the New School's 74th Annual Parsons Benefit Gala

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad