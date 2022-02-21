Parties and Dinners During London Fashion Week

Natalie McGrath, Irina Shayk, Stephanie Phair, and Caroline Rush attend the opening night party of London Fashion Week Dave Benett

London Fashion Week Opening Party at Bistrotheque

Reflecting East London’s creative energy, the British Fashion Council, London Fashion Week’s main sponsor Clearpay, and model Irina Shayk last Thursday co-hosted the London Fashion Week opening party at The Cockatoo at Bistrotheque, a buzzy restaurant converted from a warehouse in Hackney.

Guests including Edward Enninful, Nick Grimshaw, Munroe Bergdorf, Munya Chawawa, Jack Guinness, Ajak Deng, Henry Holland, Eric Underwood, Glyn Fussell, and Irene Agbontaen enjoyed a live performance by emerging Black artist Joy Crookes, who cut a sexy figure in a Nensi Dojaka dress, and danced to music DJ’d by Sherelle while snacking off mini soft shell crab burgers.

Maximilian after party at The Londoner. Courtesy Photo

Maximilian After Party at The Londoner

Fashion designer Maximilian Davis celebrated his graduation from Fashion East on Sunday with an intimate after party at The Green Room in The London Hotel on Leicester Square. Friends of the designer including Jourdan Dunn, Ib Kamara, Joy Crookes, Lulu Kennedy, Paloma Elsesser, Charles Jeffery, Mowalola, Maxim Magnus, Faye Wei Wei, and Donna Wallace enjoyed cocktails made with Belvedere vodka and danced to music by James Massiah.

Francisco Costa with Alison Loehnis at Costa Brazil dinner at Sessions Arts Club. Courtesy

Costa Brazil x Net-a-porter Dinner at The Sessions Art Club

Francisco Costa, former women’s creative director of Calvin Klein Collection, is back in the spotlight to promote his project Costa Brazil, an eco-beneficial beauty line that harnesses the natural resources of Brazil. On Sunday night, he hosted a dinner with Alison Loehnis, president of luxury and fashion at the Yoox/Net-a-porter Group, to celebrate the upcoming launch of the brand’s first fragrance.

Dinner guests including Raven Smith, Susie Lau, Tallulah Harlech, Poppy Jamie, Gabriella Windsor, Tish Weinstock, and Tom Guinness enjoyed langoustine, seared scallops with truffles, and blood orange tarts at the Sessions Arts Club in Clerkenwell Green.

Osman Yousefzada x 10 Magazine Memoir Launch at The Maine Mayfair. Courtesy

Osman Yousefzada x 10 Magazine Memoir Launch at The Maine Mayfair

Editor in chief of 10 Magazine Sophia Neophitou hosted a reception last Thursday at the Maine Mayfair on Hanover Square to celebrate the launch of fashion designer Osman Yousefzada’s memoir “The Go-Between: A Portrait of Growing Up Between Different Worlds,” a coming-of-age tale set in a tight-knit Muslim Pashtun community in inner-city Birmingham.

Guests including Ajak Deng, Christopher Kane, Joshua Scacheri, Eddy Aldridge and Princess Julia sipped cocktails made with Ciroc vodka, Beaufort Spirit, Sipsmith gin, and Enimigos tequilla, and danced to eclectic sounds by DJ Shimmy and Yousefzada himself.