Wednesday's Digital Daily: June 15, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Meet Han Chong and Roland Mouret, Fashion’s Hottest New Power Couple

Men's

Christie’s ‘Six Rings’ Auction Kicks Off Sneakers, Streetwear Vertical

Business

Neiman Marcus Group Tracking Business Above Pre-COVID-19 Levels

Pat Cleveland Sings for the Crowd at Manolo Blahnik’s Summer Party

Who knew she sang? Pat Cleveland surprised the guests at Manolo Blahnik's summer party with a live set, and teased her upcoming album.

Pat Cleveland
Bambi Northwood Blythe
Sophie Auster
Amy Fine Collins
The scene at the Manolo Blahnik Summer
View ALL 20 Photos

She sings!

Guests of Manolo Blahnik’s summer party knew that Pat Cleveland would be one of the evening’s guests, but what they didn’t know was that she would be surprising the audience with a live musical performance.

The party was held at 620 Loft and Gardens, up on the roof in Rockefeller Center with a view of midtown Manhattan. In the midst of mingling, Cleveland suddenly danced her way into the crowd, clad in a slinky silver silk gown, a diamond necklace and a cat-eye, and took to the mic.

“It’s a full moon, and we want to party and be glamorous as you all are,” she told the crowd, before breaking out into her first song, Perry Como’s “It’s Impossible.”

Guests including Elizabeth Lail, Emily DiDonato, Genevieve Jones, Sarah Hoover, Casey Fremont, Christine Evangelista and more were in attendance, many of them in the famed Manolo heels.

“Manolo would sit in the corner and sketch and make all these little drawings and I just thought ‘Manolo, you should be a shoe designer’ — well, he is!” Cleveland mused between songs. “And we love him so much.”

Before switching into a Josephine Baker song, Cleveland encouraged the crowd to get into the groove should they feel comfortable.

“Don’t be afraid to move your bodies, if you feel something,” she said. “Because I know you have it in you! Don’t be afraid to move and dance and feel your bodies, because that’s why we’re here.”

After her performance, Cleveland revealed that this won’t be the last time we’ll get to hear her sing: she’s releasing an album later this year, composed of love songs in the American Songbook.

“I think everybody sings. Sometimes you just collaborate and you make the art because you love it,” she said. “And we love to make people happy and make people dance.”

FOR MORE FROM WWD.COM, SEE: 

Pitti Faves: Retailers Reveal Their Must-see Spots When the Show Is Over

Josephine Baker Show Bows in France in Advance of Museum Dedicated to Her

Penélope Cruz, Robert De Niro Dine at Balthazar With Chanel

