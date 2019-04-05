LONDON — “All my kids are here,” shouted Pat McGrath, surrounded by models, designers, dancers and even industry executives, eager to take selfies with her on the gold glitter stage she set at Selfridges’ Brasserie of Lights.

She was here to celebrate the landing of “The Mothership,” a three-month beauty destination for her beauty range, Pat McGrath Labs, that has taken over Selfridges’ Corner Shop.

McGrath added her high-shine, high-glamour touch all over the Corner Shop, dressing every wall in her favorite gold hue and adding life-size gold lips and a gold vending machine display in the space.

Selfridges’ designers were eager to celebrate McGrath’s launch: Jonathan Anderson designed a chic clutch with a light-up internal mirror; Prada paid homage with a sequined gold clutch, while Chrome Hearts, which has a street-facing shop in Selfridges’ new accessories hall dressed up its windows with a new capsule of leather clothing and accessories — also gold-tinged — created especially for McGrath.

“If Pat calls you and asks you can you do the window I’m not gonna say no, she is a genius,” said Chrome Hearts’ Laurie Lynn, who is also plotting the brand’s first show in Paris next year and eager to secure McGrath as the makeup artist.

“Based on her favorite color, which is gold, we color-matched each leather piece, from a couture leather skirt and top to a limited-edition bag with her eyelash design and technical makeup cases. It’s very glamorous, very dramatic and we wanted it to be a small collection for friends and family — some are one-off pieces, for other designs we might have a range of 20 to 25 pieces, but everything has sold out before we even opened, they’re all gone.”

That’s testament to McGrath’s loyal fan base — as was the colorful crowd she drew to Selfridges on Thursday night.

Everyone from the dancers to the guests, which included the likes of Stella Maxwell, Noomi Rapace, Jessica Stam and Charli XCX, embraced McGrath’s exuberant spirit for the evening and went all out with their makeup. There was plenty of graphic eyeliners, glittery eye shadows, vampy lips to be seen and even a guest who had disguised as a witch, complete with a hooked nose and wrinkly face — it made for quite the spectacle on Oxford Street, as eager guests queued outside to get into the oversubscribed party.

“The crowd is as colorful as her makeup palettes,” said designer Edward Crutchley, who also waited patiently in line to get his selfie with the makeup artist.

Trans model Maxim Magnus is also a big fan. “I just love how she embraces diversity. She’s a self-made woman and she’s not afraid to be who she is,” said Magnus, who came in a dramatic ruffled Viktor & Rolf gown and giant crystal earrings.

“It’s absolutely amazing to have so many people here,” said McGrath, who posed for pictures with all her guest, her team surrounding her with selfie ring lights to ensure they were flattering.

Despite the hot lights, McGrath’s makeup stayed intact. “For tonight’s big night, my look is all about my day-to-day taken to the next level. For the eyes, I’ve used our new Eyedols single eye shadow plus some neutrals from our signature Mothership eye palette,” she said.

“I can’t wait to dance until dawn tonight,” she added as she grooved to the heavy house hits.