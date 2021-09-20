Perfect Magazine Celebrates New Issue Launch at NoMad London

Adwoa Aboah, Kitty Spencer, Alexa Chung, Courtney Love, Iris Law, Lena Dunham and Dina Asher-Smith gathered here Sunday night with fashion designers Christopher Kane, Erdem Moralioglu, Harris Reed, Matty Bovan, Stephen Jones, Saul Nash, Yuhan Wang and Bianca Saunders to celebrate the launch of Perfect magazine issue one “Joy.”

The magazine also hosted a dinner with Christopher Kane prior to the party and did a book signing at Dover Street Market with the team: Katie Grand, Bryan Yambao, Jeanie Annan-Lewin, Ben Cobb and Pierre A M’Pelé.

For the new issue, the magazine continues to look at fashion from a global point of view, by collaborating with a global network of image makers such as Davey Adesida in New York, Zhong Lin in Taipei, Paul Kooiker in Amsterdam, Maurizio Cattelan and Pierpaolo Ferrari in Rome, Derrick O Boateng in Accra, and Leslie Zhang and Wang Liang in Shanghai.

Grand said joy is “an emotion that none of us can take for granted at the moment, and all the more precious for it.”

“It is what many of us crave, and the pandemic has taught us that anything that might induce it is to be indulged, regardless of how frivolous that might have seemed before,” she added.

The guests enjoyed dry-aged beef burgers, fried chicken, scallop ceviche and mini hot dogs prepared by the hotel with drinks created by mixologist Leo Robitschek, before hitting the dance door with music by Fat Tony, Nick Grimshaw, Horsemeat Disco and The Lovely Jonjo.