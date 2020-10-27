The International Center for Photography took its ninth annual Spotlights Benefit, honoring the achievements of women working with the visual image, virtual this year. The center reopened on Oct. 1 following a six-month closure due to the pandemic; when ICP shut down in the spring, its renovated space had only been publicly open for seven weeks.

The lunchtime virtual program, sponsored by Christian Louboutin, transported viewers back into the center’s space via prerecorded remarks by event cochairs Zoë Buckman and Sheree Hovsepian. Also speaking from ICP, curator-at-large Isolde Brielmaier introduced this year’s three honorees: “Becoming” director Nadia Hallgren, photographer Deana Lawson (who was also recently awarded the Hugo Boss Prize), and Teen Vogue editor Lindsay Peoples Wagner. Following the conclusion of the public event on YouTube, Brielmaier hosted a live conversation with the honorees on Zoom.

“Storytelling has pretty much taken over my entire life,” said Hallgren, who notably got her start as a teenager by going to ICP at the Point, located in the South Bronx. “Storytelling has become my way of connecting with the world.”

Louboutin recently established a scholarship for students enrolled in ICP’s One-Year Certificate program. Photographer Shateek Mitchell was revealed as the inaugural recipient.

The benefit also marked the launch of ICP’s online alumni print sale; proceeds will go back to the artists, many of whom have been financially impacted by the pandemic. All other funds raised from the event will benefit ICP’s education programs and exhibitions.

