On Wednesday, they wore pink.

At least, that was the unofficial dress code for Planned Parenthood’s annual gala. This year’s theme was Spring Into Action, and the crowd donned a colorful array of pink and floral frocks for the occasion at Center415 in Manhattan. Tracy Anderson was there in a pink skirted pants ensemble, chatting by the bar, while Gretchen Mol donned an off-the-shoulder beaded pink frock and Alysia Reiner broke out the hot pink pant suit.

“I’ve always supported Planned Parenthood, but I think now particularly more than ever when our right to choose as women is seriously threatened,” said Molly Ringwald, suited in gold brocade, at the cocktail hour, during which artworks by Yoko Ono, Dana Schutz, and Joseph Kosuth were up for silent auction. “I mean, I never thought that my children would not be afforded the same rights that I would in my life, to make decisions about their body,” Ringwald continued. “It really makes you realize that you can’t take anything for granted, that we make progress, but we always have to remember who worked for that. We can’t get complacent.”

Marilyn Minter, who also donated artwork for the cause, knows that sentiment all too well.

“I was never complacent, I was watching them erode it over the whole [time],” she said. “Because I listen to the news when I paint, and I’ve been listening to it for years, even before the administration we have now, the small constant erosion of health care for women. Constant. It’s all about policing women’s bodies — and they’re terrified of the future, and this is the last gasp and we have to fight tooth and nail.”

Outside of art organizations, Planned Parenthood is the only cause she supports. “Except for politics. I’m part of the resistance, hopefully,” she added. “Roe v. Wade is going to the Supreme Court. That was a guarantee as soon as [Brett] Kavanaugh [was confirmed]. Any woman who supports Trump now is dead to me.”

While there is plenty to fight against, there was also plenty to celebrate during dinner. In addition to highlighting the organization’s wins over the past year, the event honored Tonya Lewis Lee and Spike Lee — who has been in Thailand since the start of the year working on his next film — and young activist and newly revealed MAC Viva Glam ambassador Deja Foxx. Host Sarah Silverman injected a healthy dose of humor into the evening.

“I think it’s important to take a moment and pause, and look at all the work that we have done. It just feels really good, particularly when you feel like the attacks come every day,” said board member Katie Danziger, who’s been involved with the organization for over 25 years.

“I think the best way to fight back against many of the attacks that come Planned Parenthood’s way is to find new ways to deliver care, better ways to be in partnership and in community with so many people who need the care,” added president of Planned Parenthood New York Laura McQuade.

Dancing helps, too. After dinner, the crowd headed downstairs for an afterparty hosted by “Queer Eye” star Karamo Brown, featuring drag performances and music by Questlove.