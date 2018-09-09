Those Prada flame-print shirts that were seen all over the place this summer? They came out for one final bow on Saturday night, when the brand held a party for its Linea Rossa line at the Prada boutique in SoHo. And there were prints (and bucket hats) aplenty.

A$AP Rocky arrived dressed expertly for the evening’s expected rain showers in a Prada hooded rain slicker with coordinating backpack and socks, which he crouched down to show off to the cameras. Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin, no longer camera-shy after posing all couple-y on the carpet at Bazaar Icons Friday, came in hand-in-hand before roaming off to find her model friends. Henry Golding and his wife Liv Lo were there, as were Ansel Elgort, Charlie Puth, Adriana Lima, Georgia Fowler, Tali Lennox, Dev Hynes, Charlotte Lawrence, Sara Sampaio, Robbie Rogers, Luka Sabbat, Justine Skye, Halston Sage, Dree Hemingway, Delilah Hamlin, Jacquelyn Jablonski, Hanne Gaby Odiele and more.

Downstairs, Elgort was found waiting for the restroom, chatting up a waiter in the meantime. His fashion week has involved Ralph Lauren’s anniversary party Friday night and the Prada party.

“It was really over-the-top and amazing,” he said of Lauren’s show. He even got to chat briefly with his idol, Kanye West, shouting out to him as the rapper entered the party (in a Prada coat, coincidentally). “I’ve yelled at him a few times when I’ve seen him and that’s it,” Elgort said. “So it was pretty cool that I was able to talk to him and say that I like what he does.” As for the rest of the evening? “I sat next to Dylan Lauren and also next to Nick Jonas and his beautiful fiance [Priyanka Chopra]. What about you? Did you talk to Hillary? Who was the coolest person you talked to?” (For the record, it was Steven Spielberg, and negative on the Hillary chat).

The actor and musician (and face of campaigns for Ralph Lauren and Prada, at one point or another) likes to restrict his fashion week commitments, conveniently enough, to those two brands.

“I feel like being at home and reading and doing whatever I’m doing. But I like Prada a lot. And I like Ralph Lauren,” he said.

