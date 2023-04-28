The Second Prince’s Trust Global Gala Was ‘Kind of Like a Mini Met’

Spoiler alert: the prince — well, king — was not there. Neither was Prince’s Trust global ambassador Lionel Richie, who’s gearing up to perform at the coronation for King Charles III next weekend. But both gentlemen made their presence known in other ways at the second annual global Prince’s Trust gala in New York.

The Thursday night event at Casa Cipriani drew guests including Idris Elba — who attended an acting program as a teen thanks to a gift from the Prince’s Trust; Sienna Miller; Iman; Eiza González; Rita Ora; Charlotte Tilbury; Kate Moss; Kathryn Newton; Kate Beckinsale; Irina Shayk; Angelababy; Doja Cat; Tommy Hilfiger; Michael Kors, and Tory Burch.

Precious Lee was attending for the first time as a guest of global ambassador Edward Enninful. “I’m on the cover of British Vogue right now,” said the model. “I think it’s very fitting and just a great moment. I’m very grateful to be here.”

Sienna Miller; Rita Ora; Kate Moss; Eiza González; guest; Charlotte Tilbury; Kathryn Newton; Demetra Pinsent, chief executive officer of Charlotte Tilbury, and Lori Harvey. Lexie Moreland/WWD

The event was raising funds and support for the Prince’s Trust, a British charity founded by the-then Prince Charles in 1976 to help youth develop career skills and confidence.

Ora, who performed for the crowd after dinner, has been involved with the trust since 2016. “I’ve seen that what they do actually does make a difference, and I’ve met a couple of individuals who’ve been through the Prince’s Trust system,” said the singer, as she made her way through the room with Tilbury and company. “They genuinely do something that I believe in, and I just really love their work.”

“I’m happy to support the effort and it’s an amazing cause — and it’s kind of like a mini Met [gala],” said Shayk, who sported a voluminous curly hairstyle for the evening. “I’m really excited. Looking forward to seeing my friends with their major gowns,” she added, noting that the next few days would hold “just tons of fitting, tons of ‘what are you going to wear?'”

Burch, who was attending the Prince’s Trust gala in support of “dear” friends Marie-Chantal, Crown Princess of Greece, and Pavlos, Crown Prince of Greece, noted that her weekend plans were headed in a different direction. “I hope I’m going to be finished with fittings, because I’m going to New Orleans for Jazz Fest,” said Burch. “I will be back on Sunday morning, and then regroup on fittings. I’ve never been [to Jazz Fest], so I’m super excited.”

During dinner, Richie offered a warm video greeting for the crowd, and a recent Prince’s Trust grant recipient read a letter from none other than HRH himself. Dinner guests later had the opportunity to bid on a private tour and dinner for 20 at King Charles’ country home, Highgrove House. The lot went to two bidders for $90,000 each, while an opportunity to fly with Lionel Richie on his private jet from LAX to Las Vegas to see him in concert sold for $100,000.

After the live auction, Elba took the stage to drum up extra support by sharing his personal story.

“I have no doubt that the work that has been done, and the work that you guys contribute to, is going to change lives,” Elba told the crowd. “If it wasn’t for the Prince’s Trust, it’s very likely I may not be here on this stage and have the career that I’ve had.”