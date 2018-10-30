The night before Bumble India’s launch dinner in New York, Priyanka Chopra had been busy celebrating another upcoming union in New York: her wedding to Nick Jonas.

“I have Tylenol right now, it’s a lot,” the actress, also an investor in Bumble, said before dinner at the Gramercy Terrace on Monday night. “But yeah, it was amazing; my friends threw a really special party for me. And it’s amazing that it was at Tiffany, because I’m a fan of the brand, and it was really special in my relationship,” she added; Jonas had proposed to the actress with a lavish ring chosen from the brand’s Fifth Avenue flagship. “But it wasn’t a normal shower. I haven’t even opened gifts yet, it was just dancing and cocktails and fun.”

For the bridal shower, the actress had chosen a white strapless gown with feathers designed by Marchesa. Chopra, a longtime friend of Marchesa cofounder Georgina Chapman, was adamant about supporting her friend, and a female-led company, in the wake of controversy. (“Women supporting women: that’s what we’re all about,” Chopra said.)

“Georgina’s a friend of mine, and she has been,” Chopra said. “And it’s not her fault. And I don’t think it’s right to take it out on a self-made woman what somebody in her life did,” she added. “That’s the wrong attitude. I’ve known her for years, and that was a beautiful gown, and deserved to be worn by a bride-to-be. And it made me feel like a princess. It was the right choice.”