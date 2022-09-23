×
Quavo and Tyga Support Stylist Zoe Costello at Hudson Jeans Collaboration Launch Party

Presenting a line of men's and women's denim, Costello worked closely with Hudson creative director Ben Taverniti.

Quavo and Tyga at Hudson Jeans
Quavo and Tyga Courtesy of Hudson Jeans/Katie Jones

“I saw her on Instagram and just reached out,” Tyga said of his stylist, Zoe Costello.

“I saw the work she was doing with Migos and other people,” the rapper continued. “I noticed the detail and custom stuff that she did, and I was like, ‘She’s dope.’ You know what I mean? I just reached out. It’s been — what? Three years? Four years?”

Four years, it turned out, that they’ve been working together. Tyga came out in support of Costello at the launch party of her collaboration with premium denim brand Hudson Jeans.

“You’ve got to,” he said of showing up. Quavo of Migos, Dame Dash, Justin Combs and Paris Berelc were among those in the room — a private area inside Catch LA in West Hollywood, California. “You’ve got to support people that support you and are loyal.”

He had on custom cargos from the line. “It’s good, it’s baggy,” he said of the pants. “It’s the vibe, though. I would wear this if it wasn’t hers. That’s what makes it good.”

The cargos are selling particularly well, said Revolve buyers at the party.

“I wanted to make the silhouettes for all different shapes,” said Costello, born in London and based in Los Angeles. She made sure garments had enough stretch, she explained. “Tomboy but sexy, flattering.”

The line, men’s and women’s priced between $145 and $695, is sold direct-to-consumer at Hudson, as well as at Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue. The collection includes a $165 bodysuit, $195 corset top, $495 wide-leg jeans and $695 oversized trench.

“Hudson is a really f—king cool brand,” she continued, of her interest to collaborate. “Anything Ben does, I 100 percent trust. There was an open space and market for us to do something that was a little bit edgier.”

Ben Taverniti, that is, Hudson’s creative director and a longtime friend. With both denim and ready-to-wear experience, Taverniti aimed to melt the two, he said, elevating the fabric.

“In denim, we can do a lot of things that are very modern,” he added. “And denim fits in the whole spectrum. It’s so democratic and universal. It fits all shapes.”

Ben Taverniti, Zoe Costello and Suzy Biszantz. Courtesy of Hudson Jeans/Katie Jones

“He understands what sells and what people want,” Costello said of Taverniti. Meanwhile, she looked to push the envelope, make a statement. “I think more editorial.”

Suzy Biszantz, group president at Centric Brands, said collaborations allow for newness at the company: “One thing we’ve always wanted to do is keep Hudson fresh.”

“The goal is to have different eyeballs on Hudson,” Costello said.

Founded in 2002 by Peter Kim, Hudson is rooted in L.A.

“There’s a lot of heritage and history in the city,” Biszantz said. “Hudson has always been here.”

