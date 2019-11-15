Andrew Lauren, Ricky Lauren, Ralph Lauren and David Lauren attend the UK Premiere of 'Very Ralph' at Royal Academy of Arts.
LONDON — Was Ralph Lauren even a little weary after a whistle-stop tour of Europe to promote his new documentary, “Very Ralph”? Absolutely not.
“I’m on a high,” said the 80-year-old designer as he made his way up the big stone staircase to dinner at London’s Royal Academy of Arts. “It’s been fabulous — I’m not tired at all, and I’m headed home tomorrow.”
Dressed in a dark suit and white shirt — a change from the pit-crew leather jacket he’d donned in Paris earlier this week — the designer was ready to party with family, staff, friends and Londoners who will forever be grateful to him.
Lady Kitty Spencer and Ralph Lauren attend the U.K. premiere of “Very Ralph” at Royal Academy of Arts.
“I did my first pictures with Ralph Lauren — by accident — in 1987,” said model Saffron Aldridge. “I went with some friends to a shoot with Bruce Weber thinking I’d be standing in the background drinking Champagne. I was only supposed to be an extra.”
Lauren clapped eyes on the statuesque Brit, and the rest was history. Aldridge has been working with the brand ever since. Her sister Lily also models for the brand while Aldridge’s sons have been in campaigns, too. Talk about a family affair.
Designer Emilia Wickstead worked weekends on the Ralph Lauren shop floor in London for three-and-a-half years. “It taught me how to sell,” said the designer, who is off to host a series of events with Matchesfashion.com in Los Angeles.
Lord Norman Foster and Lady Foster attend the U.K. premiere of “Very Ralph” at Royal Academy of Arts.
Guests included Ricky, David and Andrew Lauren; Cate Blanchett; Claire Foy; Lord Norman Foster and Lady Elena Foster; Louisa Guinness; Bianca Jagger; Charles Finch; Guy Ritchie; Michael Ward; Bay Garnett; Joely Richardson; Lady Kitty Spencer, and Famke Janssen.
Foster, who designed the Sackler Galleries at the Royal Academy of Arts, paid tribute to Lauren — and his U.K. sartorial roots — ahead of the premiere, saying Lauren’s style was inspired partly by the “explosion of male fashion” in London in the Sixties, “with wide shoulders, cuffs and bell-bottoms.” He reminded everyone, too, about the pioneering wide ties that launched Lauren’s career in New York.
Cate Blanchett, Ralph Lauren, Ricky Lauren and Claire Foy attend the U.K. premiere of “Very Ralph” at Royal Academy of Arts.
Like Lauren, the 84-year-old Foster is still hard at work “on projects large and small.” Britain’s most famous architect is designing an aviary for the London Zoo, a rowing club in Harlem and JP Morgan’s headquarters on Park Avenue in Manhattan.
Famke Janssen attends the U.K. premiere of “Very Ralph” at Royal Academy of Arts.
The Ralph Lauren party train ended in London on Thursday night, with the designer and his wife Ricky having attended the premiere in Paris, and family members hosting events in Moscow and Berlin earlier this week.
Nasty Cherry, a band formed by @charli_xcx, has been compared to Danity Kane and Eden’s Crush of the early Aughts – but they want to prove they’re different.
Charli XCX got the group together to both make music and to star in the new Netflix show “I’m With the Band: Nasty Cherry,” a docu-series out today that chronicles the band’s journey of moving into a Los Angeles home together, making an album and getting to know each other.
When faced with comparisons to “Making the Band” or “Popstar” shows during their press run they immediately shut them down.
“There’s a competitiveness about those shows which wasn’t prevalent in ours at all,” says Knox-Hewson, squished in the back of the car next to Chaidez and Somary. “It wasn’t an audition process, it wasn’t a competition, it was just Charli going, ‘I believe in you four, so how do you make this work?’ All of those comparisons, to me, didn’t feel that relevant.” “There’s no elimination process, there’s only collaboration in this b—h,” Chaidez adds.
The annual Guggenheim Gala pre-party was made chic once again by Dior.
Featuring a performance by Christine and the Queens, the late-night dance party filled the museum’s rotunda with the likes of Nina Dobrev and Kat Graham (the “Vampire Diaries” costars shied away from pictures together, curiously); Jourdan Dunn, TK Wonder, Cipriana Quann and more.
Jennifer Nettles called for gender equality on the 2019 CMA Awards red carpet.
The country singer attended the 2019 CMA Awards held in Nashville dressed in a custom Christian Siriano white suit and hot pink cape, which carried the message “Play Our F–in Records Please & Thank You!” and “Equal Play.” Nettles worked with Siriano and artist Alice Mizrachi to create the look.
Television guru Darren Star's new series is less sex and more city – Paris specifically.
“We’re really getting the character and the texture of the city — and it informs everything we do,” says Star, inviting WWD to attend a sprawling shoot in the courtyard of La Monnaie de Paris that involved a garbage truck, a guerrilla fashion show of outlandish neon gowns, and a roped-off red carpet swamped by a noisy crowd.
"Emily in Paris" is a romantic comedy or “dramedy” centered on a “fish-out-of-water” American in Paris, portrayed by Lily Collins.
The 30-year-old actress appears in almost every scene as Emily, sharing her star billing with a city that Star has swooned over since he was 19, and one he found to be more ravishing and picturesque than ever.
“We’ve become very inward-looking as a country, and I think it’s good to do a show that celebrates another culture,” Star says, seated on a director’s chair tucked in a chilly hallway steps away from the main action. “Anywhere you put the camera, this city looks gorgeous and surreally beautiful.”
Thom Browne will stage his first coed show for the fall 2020 season on March 1 in Paris.
In an exclusive interview Wednesday, Browne explained that his decision was driven purely by creative concerns, rather than business or cost ones.
“There’s been a couple of seasons that I’ve been talking about my collections being connected, and I think it’s time to put that into actual practice,” he said over the phone from Milan, where he was presenting and selling his pre-fall 2020 men’s collection.
Browne also promised a show that’s “going to be longer and more theatrical. It’s going to be the same approach, as conceptual, as experiential as any other show. You’ll see the perfect marriage of the two collections.”
