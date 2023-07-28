For One Night, Ralph Lauren, Net-a-porter and Mr Porter Brought the Polo Bar to the Mulford Barn

“This is probably the most beautiful spot in East Hampton,” said David Lauren, surveying the grounds at Mulford Farm in East Hampton on Thursday night. Nearby, the property’s wildflower garden was in peak bloom. “They only come in the summer, and it’s life affirming,” he said of the assortment of colorful flowers.

He and wife Lauren Bush Lauren were greeting guests as they made their way through the front gate of the historical colonial farmstead. Ralph Lauren had teamed with Net-a-porter and Mr Porter to host an intimate dinner out east, and Mulford Farm, visible from the main road leading into town, was a fitting dinner location. Overseen by the East Hampton Historical Society, Ralph Lauren has been a partner in the property’s restoration and ongoing preservation.

“It just feels like it’s part of our culture. It’s been here. It’s worn and weathered and it’s something that has historical meaning to the community,” said Lauren of the significance of Mulford Farm. “It’s wonderful to come back here and feel like a part of it and to keep it alive. Otherwise people forget about it, which is the real issue. I think sometimes these things are so beautiful and [people] take it for granted. But when you come here, you realize just how special it is.”

The location also holds personal resonance for Net-a-porter and Mr Porter president Alison Loehnis, who described the evening as the “perfect embodiment of summer.”

“It’s really a full-circle moment for me,” Loehnis said during cocktail hour. “This is the place I grew up. I started my fashion retail career here, across the street, working for Ralph Lauren. My first job in the industry was working in the store here when I was in college,” she added. “It was a country store, so I’d be wearing my western gear, park around the corner with my cowboy boots, and start work.”

The farmstead took on a mid-summer glow as the sun set and guests made their way across the lawn toward the 18th century barn, which had been outfitted with a quintessential Ralph Lauren tablescape and chandeliers dangling from the beams. The Polo Bar had also traveled east for the event, bringing its signatures — polo cocktail stirrers, the restaurant’s beloved burger and ice cream sundaes — with them.

“This property is amazing,” remarked Rupert Friend, making his way across the lawn toward dinner with wife Aimee Mullins and Dianna Agron. Other guests included Emma Roberts and Barbara Sturm, both dressed in red; “The Summer I Turned Pretty” star Christopher Briney; Kate Love and Kevin Love; Nike master trainer Joe Holder; Tinx, and Coco Baudelle.