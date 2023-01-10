×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: January 11, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

All Change at LVMH: Pietro Beccari Heads to Vuitton, Delphine Arnault Named CEO of Dior

Eye

All the Looks From the 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Beauty

P&G Beauty Acquires Mielle Organics

A Return for the Golden Globes — and Fashion on the Red Carpet

After being canceled for a lack of diversity last year, stars from Margot Robbie to Brad Pitt, Angela Bassett to Jenna Ortega turned out for the awards.

Selena Gomez
All the Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Looks Angela Bassett
Selena Gomez
All the Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Looks Ana de Armas
All the Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Looks Quinta Brunson
View ALL 111 Photos

The heavy downpour in Beverly Hills ceased just in time for the red carpet at the 80th Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday afternoon.

The awards ceremony was back, following the backlash the Hollywood Foreign Press Association received for its operational standards and lack of diversity; the organization now follows a new set of rules and admitted a new, diverse group of voters.

“I just respect the fact that they’ve completely rebuilt themselves in order to make this possible,” said “Avatar” director James Cameron alongside wife Suzy Amis. “And I think we should celebrate that. There’s no point in protesting if people don’t listen. You know what I mean? It actually kind of is working, which is good. Now if the studios would just completely tear themselves apart and rebuild themselves along the same lines, that would be great, too.”

Related Galleries

“It’s the return,” Chloe Flower, a composer and pianist, said of the show.

She was the night’s performer. “I’m really honored,” she went on.

All the Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Looks Chloe Flower
Chloe Flower Gilbert Flores/Variety

Wearing a white Stéphane Rolland gown, she revealed she got the gig through producer Babyface: “He was having lunch or dinner with one of the producers and somehow they talked about having a live performer, having me onstage. They all called me at the same time. I was in the middle of The Kennedy Center, and I was like, ‘Uh, OK. Yeah!’ And then I had to process it, and the next day I was like, ‘Oh my god, this is a huge deal.’”

Who was she most excited to see? “Jamie Lee Curtis,” she said without hesitation.

“You know what? I’m going to see people that I love,” said Curtis upon hearing the praise. She was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” “I live a very private life, so I get to see people that I love.”

Jamie Lee Curtis at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Jamie Lee Curtis Gilbert Flores/Variety

She wore a black lace ensemble for the occasion.

“This is a Valentino cape that I bought at Neiman Marcus with my own after-tax dollars,” she said of the look.

“Black Bird” actress Sepideh Moafi took the moment to make a political statement. She wore a custom black sequined dress embellished with a striking red flower, a collaboration with designer Amir Taghi and Haus of Milad as an ode to Iran.

“The thing that represents this look the most is this flower here,” she said. “It has the names of the people who have been killed during this revolution in Persian calligraphy. The four petals in the front have the four people who have been executed by the Islamic Republic judiciary committee. This is honoring them and showing this sprouting new Iran that is blooming.”

All the Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Looks Sepideh Moafi
Sepideh Moafi Gilbert Flores/Variety

Filipina actress and “Triangle of Sadness” breakout Dolly De Leon, too, collaborated with a creator from her home country, Norman René Devera (for AZ Factory). The two created an all-black leather and tulle number.

“I said that I wanted to feel like myself and black is really my color,” she said.

Dolly De Leon
Dolly De Leon Getty Images

It was 4:16 p.m. by now, and the stars were zooming past the carpet. There were Michelle Williams, Margot Robbie, Jessica Chastain, a pregnant Hilary Swank and Eddie Murphy. Standing still at the center were Cameron and Steven Spielberg embracing and exchanging hellos.

“Long time no see,” Spielberg said, as passersby looked on.

Tracy Morgan, Andrew Garfield, Austin Butler — they continued rushing by. The show was less than an hour away.

“I’m definitely coming back for that box of candy,” Donald Glover, nominated for “Atlanta,” told Buzzfeed reporters. The journalists had been offering Mexican sweets all afternoon.

“No, thank you, though,” Quentin Tarantino told them. “I appreciate it.”

Salma Hayek at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Salma Hayek Gilbert Flores for Variety

There were no takers. That is, until Salma Hayek showed up.

“Mazapán,” she exclaimed, grabbing the “De La Rosa” peanut candy.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A Return for the Golden Globes — and Fashion on the Red Carpet

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

A Return for the Golden Globes — and Fashion on the Red Carpet

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

A Return for the Golden Globes — and Fashion on the Red Carpet

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

A Return for the Golden Globes — and Fashion on the Red Carpet

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Return for the Golden Globes — and Fashion on the Red Carpet

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

A Return for the Golden Globes — and Fashion on the Red Carpet

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

A Return for the Golden Globes — and Fashion on the Red Carpet

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

A Return for the Golden Globes — and Fashion on the Red Carpet

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

A Return for the Golden Globes — and Fashion on the Red Carpet

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

A Return for the Golden Globes — and Fashion on the Red Carpet

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

A Return for the Golden Globes — and Fashion on the Red Carpet

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

A Return for the Golden Globes — and Fashion on the Red Carpet

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

A Return for the Golden Globes — and Fashion on the Red Carpet

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

A Return for the Golden Globes — and Fashion on the Red Carpet

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

A Return for the Golden Globes — and Fashion on the Red Carpet

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

A Return for the Golden Globes — and Fashion on the Red Carpet

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

A Return for the Golden Globes — and Fashion on the Red Carpet

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

A Return for the Golden Globes — and Fashion on the Red Carpet

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

A Return for the Golden Globes — and Fashion on the Red Carpet

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

A Return for the Golden Globes — and Fashion on the Red Carpet

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

A Return for the Golden Globes — and Fashion on the Red Carpet

Hot Summer Bags

A Return for the Golden Globes — and Fashion on the Red Carpet

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

A Return for the Golden Globes — and Fashion on the Red Carpet

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

A Return for the Golden Globes — and Fashion on the Red Carpet

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

A Return for the Golden Globes — and Fashion on the Red Carpet

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

A Return for the Golden Globes — and Fashion on the Red Carpet

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

A Return for the Golden Globes — and Fashion on the Red Carpet

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

A Return for the Golden Globes — and Fashion on the Red Carpet

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

A Return for the Golden Globes — and Fashion on the Red Carpet

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

A Return for the Golden Globes — and Fashion on the Red Carpet

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

A Return for the Golden Globes — and Fashion on the Red Carpet

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

A Return for the Golden Globes — and Fashion on the Red Carpet

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

A Return for the Golden Globes — and Fashion on the Red Carpet

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

A Return for the Golden Globes — and Fashion on the Red Carpet

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

A Return for the Golden Globes — and Fashion on the Red Carpet

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

A Return for the Golden Globes — and Fashion on the Red Carpet

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

A Return for the Golden Globes — and Fashion on the Red Carpet

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

A Return for the Golden Globes — and Fashion on the Red Carpet

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

A Return for the Golden Globes — and Fashion on the Red Carpet

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

A Return for the Golden Globes — and Fashion on the Red Carpet

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

A Return for the Golden Globes — and Fashion on the Red Carpet

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

A Return for the Golden Globes — and Fashion on the Red Carpet

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad