Revolve Festival Returns as More Intimate Affair, With City Girls and 21 Savage Taking the Stage

Revolve Festival returned this weekend.

A more intimate affair, the e-tailer was celebrating its 20th anniversary with a much smaller guest list this year. The production, though, was just as big. Performers on day one included Don Toliver, Ice Spice, PinkPantheress, Siobhan Bell, Amaarae and Honey. Day two brought out City Girls and 21 Savage.

“We’ve been kind of reminiscing a lot, honestly,” said Raissa Gerona, chief brand officer. “And we’ve activated in the desert now — with Revolve Festival it’s been officially six years — but bringing influencers, this is going to be our 10th year. Looking back at how it’s evolved so much, it’s really incredible.”

It was a mix of big-name influencers, music and Hollywood names who joined Gerona, and Revolve founders Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas, including: Kendall Jenner (who had 818 Tequila flowing), Hailey Bieber (who provided a Rhode beauty claw machine), Shay Mitchell (with her companies Onda Tequila Seltzer and Béis on site), Suki Waterhouse, Camila Morrone, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lewis Hamilton, Lori Harvey, Paris Jackson, Storm Reid, Saweetie, G-Eazy, Aimee Song, Camila Coelho, Chriselle Lim, Draya Michele, Natalia Bryant, Leon Bridges, Emma Roberts, Evan Mock, Idris Elba, Irina Shayk, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, Teyana Taylor, Tyga, YG, Olivia Culpo, Madison Bailey, and sisters Charli and Dixie D’Amelio.

Partnering with The h.wood Group, the daytime parties were Saturday and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., just in time for guests to head to the Coachella grounds a few miles away to catch headliners Blackpink and Frank Ocean, respectively.

On Friday, Revolve held a pool party at The Colony Palms Hotel and Bungalows in Palm Springs, where the company hosted its “friends and family.” They had a gifting suite available, decking everyone out in Revolve wear.