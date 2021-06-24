Rhude’s Rhuigi Villaseñor brought Los Angeles its biggest — and most star-packed — event since lockdown on Wednesday night as he unveiled his spring 2022 collection.

The familiar faces, a who’s who of music artists, were all decked out in Rhude.

“Rhuigi sent me this last night,” record producer DJ Mustard said of his black-and-white bomber jacket, which featured a travel-themed motif. It retails for $1,795. “I think that he kind of understood I was going to be a little icy, so he wanted to make sure I was warm. You know what I’m saying?”

It was certainly hard to miss his glistening diamond accessories.

Moments later French Montana made his arrival in a colorful, Hawaiian shirt.

“I’m here to support, because I love it,” said the rapper. “It stands for something. I see a couple of my idols wear it. You know what I’m saying? I’m in love with the brand. I love the piece that I’m wearing.”

He had on the “vice” cotton shirt, a thin, short-sleeved top with bright graphics. It reminded him of his home country of Morocco, he explained.

Villaseñor, the L.A. native who typically shows in Paris, brought “Paris Fashion Week Live in Los Angeles,” as noted on the invite, which referenced Monaco and Monte Carlo.

Reality was in Beverly Hills, though, at a sprawling, pink-hued Mediterranean-style estate — where some scenes from 1972’s “The Godfather” were filmed.

Photographers were snapping guests as they entered near a massive fountain.

Turning heads, singers Tyla Yaweh and PnB Rock crouched down fanning handfuls of cash at the cameras before stuffing the stacks back into their pockets.

Karrueche Tran, too, grabbed attention.

“Girl, I’ve been tucked away at the house, so I’m, like, you know what, it’s my time to shine,” she said with a laugh, after being complimented on her look, a white collared corset top and short shorts. “I’m feeling good. It’s summertime, and I’m just happy to be out and celebrating Rhuigi.”

The two met as teenagers while growing up in L.A., she revealed.

“I have known Rhuigi since high school,” she said. “He’s a couple of years younger than I am, but we grew up in the Valley together. For us to be two L.A. kids who grew up out here in the city, and we’re both doing our own thing, to see his business, his company, his label grow from the beginning to now, it’s just absolutely amazing. I’m such a fan of his work. I see it everywhere, on all the athletes, everybody.”

One of those athletes is Celtics’ player Jaylen Brown.

“I love the aesthetic,” Brown said. “I’ve watched the brand grow from where it was to where it is now, and I’m a fan.”

Slick Woods, however, was new to Rhude. Though familiar with the brand, she was experiencing her first show, she said, and looked forward to seeing the clothes in person.

The model, who recently relocated to L.A. from New York, was sitting front row between rapper Saweetie and screenwriter, producer and actress Lena Waithe, who arrived with singer and actress Cynthia Erivo. Erivo, to Waithe’s left, was by rapper Big Sean, and further down were Tyga and singer Chris Brown — who had made an entrance together with six others in tow.

“Black influence,” said Woods, when asked what brought her out. “It’s all Black. Everything is Black. If I’m going to be outside, I want to be with my people. And I know that might sound a little too exclusive, but honestly, I’m not trying to exclude anybody. It’s just what I like to see.”

Other notables included music artists Wale, Thundercat, Wurld, Evan Ross, Shaun Ross and actors Elijah Kelley and Matt LeBlanc.

Guests drank Champagne and cocktails while indulging in cigars, made available at a station on-site, in the property’s back terrace. They then made their way down flights of stairs for the show, which was held around the pool. Record producer — and model for the night — Leland Tyler Wayne, known as Metro Boomin, got the loudest cheers of the night as he closed the show.

As soon as it was over, the crowd rushes inside to congratulate Villaseñor, before heading out.

“Are you going to French Montana’s party?” a guest asked another.

“At Delilah, right?”

“First Delilah, then French’s.”

For some, the night was just beginning.