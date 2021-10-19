×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: October 19, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

The Spin-off Potential: Saks as Dot-com Test Case

Business

India’s New Jio World Mall Gives Luxury Brands More Space in Mumbai

Business

Swarovski CEO, CFO Resign and Prepare to Welcome Non-Family Executives

Riccardo Tisci Checks Into Paris for Big Burberry Party

The bash was to celebrate Anne Imhof's exhibition at the Palais de Tokyo.

Gallery Icon View ALL 17 Photos

Riccardo Tisci arrived at Burberry’s mega-dance party Monday night on an artistic high: He had just witnessed Anne Imhof’s sprawling performance piece that capped off her solo show at the Palais de Tokyo and incorporated a motorcycle brigade, mosh pits and dancers emerging from fountain pools or pouring water on each other.

“It was very strong, so beautiful. You know I’m a very big fan of hers,” Tisci enthused about the German artist, whose imposing and thought-provoking works on display at the Paris museum include gilded diving platforms, loudspeakers mounted on ceiling conveyors, and videos of her artist girlfriend Eliza Douglas engaged in various conniptions. “This one, I think, is the best performance she’s done ever, because you can see her knowledge of culture and of a young generation. It had nature, sex, music, art — everything the young generation experiences, but not in the classic, cliche way.”

Related Galleries

The designer apologized for his late arrival but explained he had accompanied Imhof as she toured the exhibition and gave instructions to each performer, many of them clad in Burberry. Dubbed “Natures Mortes” (“Still Lives,” in English), the solo show wraps its five-month run on Oct. 24.

“I love this kind of performance art, and I love strong women,” Tisci said as models, musicians and some of the coolest kid in Paris piled into the busy party.

The gritty basement nightclub Yoyo had been decked out with beige curtains, mimicking Burberry stores and runway videos, while a vast VIP mezzanine boasted white flower arrangements, more beige curtains and free-flowing Champagne ferried by handsome young waiters.

British musician Blane Muise, known as Shygirl, plucked a tiny cheese canape from a silver tray with her long blue nails and talked about how fashion nourishes her performances.

“Before I was making music, I used to work at a model agency as a booker,” she said. “I’m just drawn to the atmosphere. You can do anything in fashion, you can think bigger than reality, and I love that vibe where everyone is up for anything and pushing the boundaries.

“I feel like it really helps me bring my music to life, so when I can get into the character that I want to be, it’s the right outfit, the right boots, then I can feel it and I can actually give the performance I need,” she added, kicking up one leg to show off her thigh-high heels with an open toe. “My foot has never looked sexier,” she purred.

Muise said she’s working on a new album, having so far released only EPs, and gearing up for a tour that was scuttled by the pandemic and rescheduled for March 2022.

Decked out in Burberry checks from head to toe, Belgian rapper Shay said she’s also embarked on a new album, while juggling her role as a judge on the French version of Netflix series “Rhythm + Flow.”

Ezra Miller and Isabelle Huppert were among the bold-faced names pummelled with beats and laser flashes as the likes of Slim Soledad, Hank Korsan, Joie Iacono and Lsdxoxo took turns on the decks.

SEE ALSO:

Burberry Unveils Hero, Riccardo Tisci’s First Fragrance for the Brand

Burberry Drops First Digital Products

Burberry Taps Anne Imhof, Twitch for Livestream Spring/Summer Show

Riccardo Tisci Checks Into Paris for

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Riccardo Tisci Checks Into Paris for

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Riccardo Tisci Checks Into Paris for

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Riccardo Tisci Checks Into Paris for

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Riccardo Tisci Checks Into Paris for

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Riccardo Tisci Checks Into Paris for

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Riccardo Tisci Checks Into Paris for

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Riccardo Tisci Checks Into Paris for

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Riccardo Tisci Checks Into Paris for

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Riccardo Tisci Checks Into Paris for

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Riccardo Tisci Checks Into Paris for

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Riccardo Tisci Checks Into Paris for

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Riccardo Tisci Checks Into Paris for

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Riccardo Tisci Checks Into Paris for

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Riccardo Tisci Checks Into Paris for

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Riccardo Tisci Checks Into Paris for

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Riccardo Tisci Checks Into Paris for

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Riccardo Tisci Checks Into Paris for

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Riccardo Tisci Checks Into Paris for

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Riccardo Tisci Checks Into Paris for

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Riccardo Tisci Checks Into Paris for

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Riccardo Tisci Checks Into Paris for

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Riccardo Tisci Checks Into Paris for

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Riccardo Tisci Checks Into Paris for

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Riccardo Tisci Checks Into Paris for

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Riccardo Tisci Checks Into Paris for

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Riccardo Tisci Checks Into Paris for

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Riccardo Tisci Checks Into Paris for

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Riccardo Tisci Checks Into Paris for

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Riccardo Tisci Checks Into Paris for

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Riccardo Tisci Checks Into Paris for

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Riccardo Tisci Checks Into Paris for

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Riccardo Tisci Checks Into Paris for

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Riccardo Tisci Checks Into Paris for

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Riccardo Tisci Checks Into Paris for

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Riccardo Tisci Checks Into Paris for

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Riccardo Tisci Checks Into Paris for

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad