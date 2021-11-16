×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: November 16, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Gucci to Show at Milan Fashion Week in February

Fashion

Bottega Veneta Promotes Matthieu Blazy to Top Creative Role

Fashion

Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James Partners With Kohl’s for Capsule

Richard Quinn, Burberry Nab Walpole British Luxury Awards

Natalie Dormer, Rita Ora and Taika Waititi were among the guests.

Richard Quinn and Bimini Bon Boulash
Richard Quinn and Bimini Bon Boulash Courtesy of Walpole

BACK IN ACTION: “London is on fire,” was the consensus of British luxury industry players who got together at The Dorchester Hotel for the first time in more than two years to celebrate the winners of the annual Walpole British luxury awards.

The energy was palpable, and the atmosphere decadent. Even if the cloud of COVID-19 uncertainty and Brexit’s aftermath still loom over U.K. businesses, the message remains that creativity and innovation will get everyone through.

“Perhaps now we are on the other side, and we can see that the most beautiful and valuable paths are formed from the ugliest, grit of an oyster, I predict those pearls will be quite priceless and the future will herald a renaissance of extraordinary creative and cultural relevance in this country,” said Helen Brocklebank, chief executive officer at Walpole.

Related Galleries

She added that there are “thick hurdles to overcome, and the recovery is bringing its own set of frustrations.”

This year’s awards ceremony — presented by “Game of Thrones” and “Hunger Games” actress Natalie Dormer — looked at the luxury brands leading the way to recovery, through their designs, technological innovation, sustainable solutions or commitment to the Made in the U.K. label.

Natalie Dormer
Natalie Dormer Courtesy of Walpole

Among them was Richard Quinn, who won the Great Creative Briton award — a new category — for his flair for experimentation and internationally acclaimed designs.

“It’s great to see British creatives getting together and bringing craft back into the U.K.,” said the young designer, whose striking floral prints adorned the curtains of The Dorchester’s ballroom and the Royal Salute whiskey bottles that were passed around at the end of the evening.

British pop star Rita Ora, dressed in a heavily embellished minidress by Quinn, was a winner of the British Artistic Icon award. She was presented the award by her partner, Taika Waititi, the Grammy-, Emmy- and Academy Award-winning director and actor, who added plenty of humor to his on-stage speech.

“Isn’t it great getting together to celebrate Britain being relevant again? I’m from New Zealand. You probably haven’t seen one of us in a while, you came, took over everything – and then forgot about us,” he said. “Excuse me, there was a lot of wine before dinner.”

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora
Taika Waititi and Rita Ora Courtesy of Walpole

Anya Hindmarch took home the Visionary award, while watchmaker Bremont was given the Made in U.K. award for “taking on the Swiss, and bringing watchmaking to the U.K,” as TV presenter Jason Fox put it.

The Best of British Award was given to vaccinologist Dame Professor Sarah Gilbert, in recognition of her work in developing the Oxford Astrazeneca vaccine against COVID-19.

Burberry’s Pam Batty received the award alongside Gilbert, with Walpole highlighting the brand’s effort to support the research and development of the vaccine and use its facilities to provide masks and PPE for health care workers.

“I have nothing to do with the world of luxury, all I’ve done for the last 22 months was talk to my computer. But with a little practice I could get used to this,” said Gilbert in her acceptance speech, which closed the evening.

Helen Brocklebank and Michael Ward
Helen Brocklebank and Michael Ward Courtesy of Walpole
Richard Quinn, Burberry Nab Walpole British

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Richard Quinn, Burberry Nab Walpole British

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Richard Quinn, Burberry Nab Walpole British

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Richard Quinn, Burberry Nab Walpole British

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Richard Quinn, Burberry Nab Walpole British

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Richard Quinn, Burberry Nab Walpole British

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Richard Quinn, Burberry Nab Walpole British

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Richard Quinn, Burberry Nab Walpole British

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Richard Quinn, Burberry Nab Walpole British

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Richard Quinn, Burberry Nab Walpole British

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Richard Quinn, Burberry Nab Walpole British

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Richard Quinn, Burberry Nab Walpole British

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Richard Quinn, Burberry Nab Walpole British

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Richard Quinn, Burberry Nab Walpole British

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Richard Quinn, Burberry Nab Walpole British

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Richard Quinn, Burberry Nab Walpole British

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Richard Quinn, Burberry Nab Walpole British

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Richard Quinn, Burberry Nab Walpole British

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Richard Quinn, Burberry Nab Walpole British

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Richard Quinn, Burberry Nab Walpole British

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Richard Quinn, Burberry Nab Walpole British

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Richard Quinn, Burberry Nab Walpole British

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Richard Quinn, Burberry Nab Walpole British

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Richard Quinn, Burberry Nab Walpole British

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Richard Quinn, Burberry Nab Walpole British

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Richard Quinn, Burberry Nab Walpole British

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Richard Quinn, Burberry Nab Walpole British

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Richard Quinn, Burberry Nab Walpole British

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Richard Quinn, Burberry Nab Walpole British

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Richard Quinn, Burberry Nab Walpole British

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Richard Quinn, Burberry Nab Walpole British

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Richard Quinn, Burberry Nab Walpole British

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Richard Quinn, Burberry Nab Walpole British

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Richard Quinn, Burberry Nab Walpole British

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Richard Quinn, Burberry Nab Walpole British

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Richard Quinn, Burberry Nab Walpole British

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Richard Quinn, Burberry Nab Walpole British

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad